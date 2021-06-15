Continuing to roll, the Washington Post 218 Freshman Legion team swept Rosebud in a doubleheader Tuesday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Washington won the opener, 12-2, and took the second game, 15-1.
Playing Wednesday, Washington blasted Rhineland Post 147 on the road, 19-1.
Post 218 (12-2) has lost only to Jefferson City Post 5 so far this campaign.
Rhineland
Wednesday’s contest lasted three innings.
Post 218 opened with two runs in the top of the first and scored 14 more in the second.
Rhineland scored its run in the bottom of the second. Washington added three more runs, and the game ended after the bottom of the third.
Post 218 outhit Rhineland, 15-3. Rhineland made four errors to Washington’s two.
Ethen Holland started for Post 218 and went one inning, allowing a hit and striking out one.
Lane Mallinckrodt pitched the next two innings, allowing an unearned run on two hits and a hit batter. He fanned two.
Ryan Kassebaum paced the offense with four hits, including two doubles.
Noah Wilson was next with three singles.
Jack Dunard and Kaden Patke each had two hits.
Drew Eckhoff, Reagan Kandlbinder, Justin Mort and Tyler Kromer had one hit apiece.
Washington batters drew eight walks. Noah Hendrickson and Dunard both walked twice. Eckhoff, Wilson, Patke and Mort had one walk apiece.
Hendrickson stole three bases. Kromer had two steals. Eckhoff and Wilson each stole one base.
Hendrickson and Wilson each scored three times. Eckhoff, Kandlbinder, Dunard and William Hoer scored twice.
Ben Loesing, Kassebaum, Patke, Mort and Kromer scored once.
Kandlbinder and Kassebaum drove in four runs apiece. Dunard, Patke and Mort each had two RBIs. Eckhoff, Hendrickson and Wilson each had one RBI.
For Rhineland, Daeden Hopkins doubled. Trace Erfling and Ayden Elder singled. Larry Thompson was hit by a pitch.
Statistics from the Rosebud games were not available at deadline.