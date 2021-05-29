By virtue of wins over Eureka Post 177 and De Soto SMCI, the Washington Post 218 Freshman Legion team captured the pool title of its own tournament.
Post 218 opened the season with a 7-4 win over Eureka Friday night and then came back to beat De Soto Saturday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, 5-1.
The wins put Washington into Sunday’s title contest against Jefferson City Post 5.
Eureka
Playing the late game, Washington was able to win a shootout against Eureka, 7-4.
Eureka, the home team, scored a run in the bottom of the first. Washington took a 2-1 lead in the top of the second, but it was tied, 2-2, after two innings.
Washington moved on top to stay with two runs in the third and another one in the fourth. Eureka scored twice in the bottom of the fourth.
Post 218 added two final insurance runs in the fifth. The game ended after six innings on the time limit.
Washington outhit Eureka, 8-4. Eureka made four errors to Washington’s two.
Lane Roettering got the start and earned the win. Over four innings, he allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits and a hit batter. He struck out a pair.
Drew Eckhoff pitched the final two innings for a save, hitting a batter. He struck out four.
Offensively, Ryan Kassebaum and Kaden Patke each had two hits.
Noah Hendrickson, Reagan Kandlbinder and Noah Wilson each doubled. Eckhoff singled.
Washington had six walks. Ethan Mort walked twice. Wilson, Kandlbinder, Patke and Hendrickson each walked once.
William Hoer stole two bases. Eckhoff, Mort and Patke each had one stolen base.
Eckhoff, Wilson, Kandlbinder, Hoer, Patke, Mort and Cohen Jasper each scored a run.
Wilson, Kandlbinder, Patke and Hendrickson had one RBI apiece.
De Soto
Returning to Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field Saturday morning, Washington won a 5-1 victory over De Soto.
Post 218 opened with a run in the top of the first and added two more in the fourth.
De Soto’s run came in the bottom of the fourth. Washington added two insurance runs in the top of the seventh.
Post 218 outhit De Soto, 11-1. Each team made two errors.
Ethan Holland went the distance for Post 218, earning the win. Holland allowed one run on one hit and one walk. He struck out 11.
Reagan Kandlbinder led the offense with three hits, including a double.
Eckhoff and Lane Mallinckrodt each had two hits.
Hoer doubled. Kassebaum, Hendrickson and Patke singled.
Sam Strubberg and Jack Dunard walked. Hendrickson and Strubberg were hit by pitches.
Dunard, Hoer and Wilson each stole a base.
Wilson, Kandlbinder, Kassebaum, Dunard and Ben Loesing scored one run apiece.
Kassebaum and Roettering were credited with RBIs.
Hunter Langston and Hunter Poncet pitched for De Soto. Colton Fischer had the De Soto hit. He also walked and scored.