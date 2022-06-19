It took one extra frame, but the Washington Post 218 Freshmen were able to remain perfect in Ninth District play Tuesday.
Washington (8-5) improved to 5-0 in league play with a 5-4 eight-inning home win against Union Post 297 (6-2, 2-2).
A three-run rally in the first inning put Post 218 in the driver’s seat.
However, Union was able to chip away at the lead with a two-run second inning and a tying run in the third.
Washington wasted no time, reinstituting its lead with an RBI single by Braxtyn Frankenberg in the home half of the third.
Union came back to tie things again in the fifth as Ethan Curnutte singled home the equalizer.
Things stayed knotted up through the end of the seventh. In the extra frame, Post 218 worked out of a bases-loaded jam and then won it as Lane Mallinckrodt’s two-out single chased home Frankenberg.
“It was a great win for us,” Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann said. “Whenever you can beat a good team like Union it (is) a feather in your cap.”
Post 218 put together 10 hits while Union rapped out six knocks.
Washington had the lone error in an otherwise clean defensive game.
“The game had some great defense on both sides with (a) diving catch by Union’s right fielder and (an) over the shoulder catch by their first baseman down the line,” Kopmann said. “Washington’s center fielder threw out a runner at second base and Lane Mallinckrodt dove for a ball up the middle then dove to second base for the force out to end a bases loaded threat.”
Mallincrodt singled twice in the contest in addition to driving in the winning run.
Frankenberg singled twice, scored and drove in a run.
Brady O’Hanlon singled twice.
Ben Loesing doubled, walked, stole a base, scored twice and drove in a run.
Owen Bolzenius singled, stole a base and drove in a run.
Cohen Jasper singled, was hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored.
Henry Vedder singled and drove in a run. He was also the starting pitcher, allowing four runs in 4.1 innings on five hits and six walks.
Jasper was the winning pitcher with 3.2 innings in relief. He walked four and allowed one hit, while striking out one.
“Our pitching had to work a little harder,” Kopmann said. “They had trouble finding the strike zone. We walked 10 batters. (They) really beared down when they had runners on base to keep Union from scoring.”
Ben Nieder drew a walk.
For Post 297, Kasey Griffin started on the mound. In four innings, he allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts.
Zach Voss pitched the next 3.2 innings, allowing one run on three hits while striking out seven.
Peyton Hall singled twice, walked and stole a base.
Connor Curnutte singled, walked twice, stole a base and scored.
Ethan Curnutte singled, walked, scored and drove in a run.
Klay Muser and Trenton Kossman each singled and scored.
Sam Calkins walked twice, stole a base and drove in a run.
Alec Coombs drew a walk.
Zach Voss was hit by a pitch.
Post 218 played at home again Wednesday night and next sees action Friday at Kirkwood Post 156, starting at 5:30 p.m.
Union traveled to Elsberry Post 226 Thursday and is next scheduled to play Tuesday at Wentzville Post 323 at 6 p.m.