Facing another historic rival, the Washington Post 218 Freshman Legion team earned a road sweep Sunday in Festus.
Washington (13-2) swept Post 253, 16-6 and 12-4.
Washington and Festus have played each other many times during state tournaments at all levels.
First game
Washington jumped on top with five runs in the top of the first and was up 8-0 when Festus scored four in the bottom of the second.
Washington added two in the third, three in the fourth and three more in the sixth inning.
Festus scored single runs in the fourth and sixth frames.
Washington outhit Festus, 11-8. Festus made five errors to Washington’s three.
Lane Roettering started and earned the win. Over four innings, he allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits, four walks and one hit batter. He struck out six.
“Lane Roettering did a fine job,” Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann said. “The field was rough, and we had trouble with the ground balls. They were bouncing all over the place. Lane worked through it and just kept pitching.”
Charles Gildehaus pitched the final inning, striking out two of the four batters he faced.
Offensively, Drew Eckhoff, Jack Dunard, Noah Hendrickson and Ethen Holland each had two hits. Hendrickson tripled, and Holland doubled.
Reagan Kandlbinder, Kaden Patke and Justin Mort each had one single.
Washington drew six walks. Hendrickson and Noah Wilson each walked twice. Ben Loesing and Holland walked once.
Eckhoff, Kandlbinder and Wilson were hit by pitches.
Dunard, Kandlbinder and Wilson stole three bases apiece. Eckhoff, Holland, Loesing, Mort and Patke each had one steal.
“We took advantage of their catcher and stole 14 bases,” Kopmann said.
Eckhoff scored five runs. Dunard, William Hoer, Kandlbinder and Wilson each scored twice. Loesing, Holland and Mort scored once.
Hendrickson drove in three runs. Kandlbinder and Holland had two RBIs apiece. Dunard and Patke each had one RBI.
Second game
Post 218 completed the sweep in the second game, 12-4.
In the opening frame, Washington scored three runs. Festus replied with one.
Washington added a run in the second. In the third, Post 218 scored three times, and Festus added a run.
Washington broke through for another run in the top of the sixth and added three more in the seventh.
Festus scored its last two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Ben Loesing pitched the first five innings and was the winning pitcher. He allowed two runs on six hits and two walks. He struck out five.
Lane Mallinckrodt pitched the last two innings, allowing two runs on three hits, one walk and two hit batters. He fanned two.
“Ben Loesing hasn’t had many chances to pitch so far, but he did a fine job,” Kopmann said.
Wilson led the offense with four hits, including a double.
Eckhoff, Sam Strubberg, Mort, Dunard, Tyler Kromer, Hoer and Gildehaus each had one hit.
Gildehaus walked three times. Mort drew two walks. Strubberg, Kromer and Hoer walked once.
Kandlbinder was hit by a pitch.
Wilson stole three bases. Hendrickson and Strubberg each had two steals. Kromer stole one base.
Dunard contributed a sacrifice fly.
Hendrickson crossed the plate three times. Kromer and Hoer each scored twice. Eckhoff, Strubberg, Holland, Wilson and Gildehaus scored once.
Dunard and Wilson drove in two runs apiece. Eckhoff, Strubberg, Roettering and Hoer each had one RBI.
“We had good hitting up and down the lineup,” Kopmann said.
Washington returns to action Friday with a doubleheader at Union. The first game at Wildcat Ballpark, against the Post 297 Reds, starts at 6 p.m.