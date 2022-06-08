Hitting the road for the first time in Ninth District action this season, the Washington Post 218 Freshman Legion team picked up a 7-1 victory over Elsberry Post 226 Friday in the first game of a doubleheader.
Post 218 improved to 4-3 overall, 2-0 in the Ninth District, with the win.
Washington opened scoring with a run in the second and added another run in the third.
Post 218 scored four times in the top of the fourth. Each team scored once in the fifth.
Washington outhit Elsberry, 6-2. Elsberry committed five errors to Washington’s one.
Charles Gildehaus went the distance for Post 218, allowing an unearned run on two hits and two walks. He struck out six.
Offensively, Braxtyn Frankenberg logged two of the Washington hits, including a double.
Owen Bolzenius and Joshua Koirtyohann also doubled.
Lane Mallinckrodt and Ben Nieder singled.
William Weber, Mallinckrodt and Nieder drew walks. Henry Vedder was hit by a pitch.
Bolzenius added a sacrifice.
Mallinckrodt and Koirtyohann each scored twice. Brady O’Hanlon, Jacob Vondera and Nieder scored once.
Koirtyohann drove in two runs. Vondera, Ben Loesing, Cohen Jasper and Vedder posted one RBI apiece.
Elsberry used a trio of hurlers.
Brady Sheppard took the loss, going four innings while allowing six runs (two earned) on five hits and a hit batter.
Landon Love allowed a run on one hit and two walks.
Peter Dakalakis pitched the final three innings, allowing a walk and striking out two.
Brennen Howard doubled and Dakalakis singled.
Howard scored the run and Dakalakis drove him home.
Sheppard and Matt Powers drew walks. Noah Howard stole a base.