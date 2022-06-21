Two separate visiting teams came into Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field Wednesday, but only the home team left with a win.
Post 218 (10-5) won a pair of contests against Rosebud Post 587, 5-4, and Wentzville Post 323, 10-0.
The first game with Rosebud went eight innings with Washington getting the victory on the strength of Ben Nieder’s game-winning RBI single to drive in Ben Loesing.
In the nightcap, Charles Gildehaus fired a complete-game two-hit shutout to beat Wentzville.
Rosebud
Post 218 fell behind early as Rosebud posted two runs in the first inning and one in the second.
Washington chipped away at the 3-0 lead with two runs in the bottom of the third, but Rosebud scored once in the fourth to make it 4-2.
In the bottom of the seventh, Post 218 pushed across two runs on Cohen Jasper’s sacrifice fly and William Weber’s RBI single to tie the game and force extra innings.
Post 218 managed six hits in the contest, led by a double from Kaleb Hoss.
Jasper, Andrew Elbert, Weber, Nieder and Brady O’Hanlon all singled.
Runs were scored by Jasper, Hoss, Elbert, Loesing and O’Hanlon.
Jasper, Hoss, Weber, Henry Zeitzmann and Nieder were each credited with an RBI.
Weber drew two walks. Zeitzmann, Owen Bolzenius and Jacob Vondera all walked once.
Weber stole three bases. Hoss, Bolzenius and Jasper each stole once.
Braxtyn Frankenberg started on the mound. In two innings, he struck out one and allowed three runs, two earned, on four hits and two walks.
Lane Mallinckrodt pitched the next three innings, striking out one and allowing one unearned run on one hit.
Loesing, the official winning pitcher, tossed three shutout innings in the sixth, seventh and eighth frames. He struck out five and allowed just one hit.
Wentzville
Gildehaus struck out six Post 323 batters and allowed just two hits while issuing no walks in his complete-game five-inning performance.
Post 218 opened the scoring with one run in the bottom of the second before rallying for five runs in the third, two in the fourth and two in the fifth.
Loesing and Henry Vedder both doubled.
Jasper, Bolzenius and O’Hanlon all singled.
Loesing walked twice. Vedder, Frankenberg, Bolzenius, Mallinckrodt and Elbert all walked once.
Mallinckrodt and Loesing each stole two bases. Bolzenius and Vedder both stole once.
Vedder and Loesing scored twice apiece. Jasper, Bolzenius, O’Hanlon, Mallinckrodt and Elbert each crossed the plate once.
Bolzenius picked up three RBIs. Vedder, Frankenberg, O’Hanlon and Gildehaus were each credited with one RBI.
Jasper was hit by a pitch.
Post 218 goes out on the road Friday, playing at Kirkwood Post 156 at 5:30 p.m.