For the second time in as many days, Washington Post 218 baseball teams won in Hannibal.
Playing Thursday, the Washington Post 218 Freshman Red team won 16-5. The Post 218 Navy team beat Hannibal Post 55, 9-4.
Red
The Post 218 Red team stayed perfect in Ninth District action, improving to 12-4 overall, 6-0 in district play.
Joe Kopmann’s team got two big innings, a five-run third and a seven-run fourth. Post 218 also scored two in the sixth and two in the seventh.
Ben Nieder pitched the first three innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out two.
Colton Warnecke pitched the final four innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks. He struck out six.
Nakai Scott led Washington’s offense with four hits, including a double.
Andrew Elbert had two hits, including a double. Warnecke also doubled.
Will Weber, Lane Mallinckrodt, Ben Gelinas, Josh Koirtyohann, Jack Hackmann, Nieder, Raymond Downey and Jacob Schroeder each singled once.
Post 218 batters added 11 walks with Weber, AJ Buehrlen and Nick Hackmann each getting two.
Two Washington batters, Joseph Downey and Weber were hit by pitches. Buehrlen, Mallinckrodt, Nieder and Weber stole bases.
Scott scored three runs. Mallinckrodt, Joseph Downey, Elbert, Nieder and Nick Hackmann scored twice.
Elbert drove in three. Koirtyohann, Scott, Nick Hackmann and Raymond Downey each had two RBIs.
Navy
The Post 218 Navy team improved to 9-15 overall, 3-3 in Ninth District action, 9-4.
“We had a very nice win on the road at Hannibal,” Post 218 Navy Manager Kerry Mallinckrodt said. “Our kids came to play.”
Post 218 scored two runs in the first, three in the fourth, one in the sixth and three in the seventh.
Hannibal outhit the Navy team, 7-5. Hannibal made all three errors in the game.
Lucas Howell pitched four innings for the win, allowing two runs on four hits and five walks. He struck out two.
Clayton Gibson threw two innings, allowing a run on two hits and a walk while striking out three.
Graham Coleman finished the game, throwing an inning while allowing a run on a hit.
“Lucas Howell, Clayton Gibson and Graham Coleman all threw well,” Mallinckrodt said.
Robert Chartrand led the offense with three hits, including a double.
“Cash Chartrand had a phenomenal night at the plate and paced our offense with three hits.” Mallinckrodt said.
Trevor Hinten and Evan Mallinckrodt both singled.
Washington batters drew nine walks with Kolvy Mades and Quinton Nowak each getting two. Jeremiah Bollmann, Chartrand, Hinten, Caleb Matchell and Owen Tod walked once.
Chartrand stole two bases. Bollmann, Gibson, Hinten and Tod each stole one base.
Tod scored twice while Bollmann, Chartrand, Matchell, Mades, Tod, Gibson and Nowak scored once.
Chartrand drove in two runs. Ethan Leesmann, Gus Schrader, Tod and Howell each had one RBI.
“We played another clean game defensively,” Mallinckrodt said. “That is the key to success for us.”
