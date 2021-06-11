Facing off again, the Washington Post 218 Freshman Legion team forged a split Saturday with Jefferson City Post 5 at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Jefferson City won the opener, 8-3, but Washington (9-2) took the second game, 9-6.
Post 5 has been the only team to beat Washington so far this season. Jefferson City also won the championship of the Washington Post 218 Preseason Tournament May 23, beating Washington, 3-1.
Second game
For the first time in three attempts, Washington earned its first win against Jefferson City in Saturday’s second game.
Washington was the visiting team for the game and scored a run in the top of the first.
Jefferson City came back with two runs in the bottom of the second. Washington scored twice in the third.
In the fifth inning, Washington scored four runs, and Jefferson City added one, making it 7-3 in favor of Post 218.
Washington added its final two runs in the sixth, and Jefferson City scored three times on the bottom of the seventh.
Jefferson City outhit Washington, 10-8. Washington also made five of the game’s six runs.
Ben Loesing started and got the win. Over three innings, he allowed two unearned runs on two hits and four walks.
Jack Dunard pitched two innings, allowing a run on four hits and a walk.
Sam Strubberg pitched the final two innings, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks.
Noah Wilson recorded two hits. Noah Hendrickson tripled, and Cohen Jasper doubled.
Drew Eckhoff, Reagan Kandlbinder, Dunard and Lane Mallinckrodt each singled.
Hendrickson was hit by a pitch and had a sacrifice fly.
Eckhoff stole two bases. Jasper had one stolen base.
Eckhoff, Jasper, Mallinckrodt and Charles Gildehaus walked.
Eckhoff and Wilson each scored twice. Jasper, Kandlbinder, Hendrickson, Gildehaus and Tyler Kromer each scored once.
First game
In the opener, Jefferson City won, 8-3.
Post 218 outhit Jefferson City, 12-9. Each team made one error.
Jefferson City opened with two runs in the top of the first. Washington bounced back with one run in the bottom of the first.
Jefferson City scored a run in the top of the second. Post 218 added a run in the bottom of the fourth.
Post 5 scored a run in the top of the fifth and four in the top of the sixth. Washington added a run in the bottom of the seventh.
Lane Roettering started for Post 218 and suffered the loss. Over two innings, he allowed three runs on five hits and one walk. He struck out two.
Gildehaus pitched three innings, allowing one run on two hits and two walks. He struck out four.
Hendrickson pitched two innings, allowing four runs on two hits and five walks. He fanned one.
Kandlbinder led the offense with three hits. Eckhoff, Ryan Kassebaum and Ethan Holland had two hits apiece.
Dunard and Eckhoff each doubled.
Jasper and Strubberg singled.
Loesing drew a walk.
Eckhoff, Holland and Justin Mort scored runs. Kandlbinder, Kassebaum and Dunard drove in runs.
Washington defeated Pacific and Eureka Sunday and played Monday at Wentzville. Those games are in other stories.
Washington returns to action Tuesday with a home doubleheader against Rhineland Post 587. The first game starts at 6 p.m.
Post 218 goes to Rhineland Wednesday to play a 6 p.m. game against Post 147.
St. Peters Post 313 visits Friday at 8 p.m.