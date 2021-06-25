The Washington Post 218 Freshmen held Hannibal Post 55 scoreless in the league portion of Saturday afternoon’s doubleheader.
The two teams ended up splitting the twin bill at Rotary Recreational Complex. Washington (16-4-1, 7-0) took the first game, which affects the league standings, 7-0, but Hannibal (4-7, 3-5) took the rematch by an 8-4 score.
First game
Ethen Holland blanked Hannibal for all seven innings, striking out eight and surrendering just three hits and two walks.
Post 218 posted one run in the first inning, two in the third, three in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Noah Hendrickson doubled, singled, walked and drove in a run.
Reagan Kandlbinder singled twice and scored twice.
Jack Dunard doubled and drove in two runs.
Drew Eckhoff and Sam Strubberg both singled and scored.
Justin Mort singled, scored and drove in a run.
Holland singled, walked twice and drove in a run.
Ben Loesing and Lane Mallinckrodt both scored a run.
Loesing, Mort and Strubberg each stole a base.
Second game
The rematch was scheduled for just five innings.
Post 218 scored all four of its runs in the top of the third inning, and Hannibal scored once in the first, twice in the second, twice in the third and three times in the fourth.
Ryan Kassebaum’s inside-the-park home run to left field was the Post 218 batting highlight, bringing home two runs.
Tyler Kromer, Noah Wilson and Charles Gildehaus each singled.
Kromer, Mort, Wilson and Kassebaum scored the team’s four runs.
Wilson drove in a run.
Mort walked twice. Kassebaum and Kromer both walked once.
Mallinckrodt was hit by a pitch.
Mort and Kassebaum stole two bases apiece. Kromer stole once.
Gildehaus pitched all four innings for Post 218, allowing eight runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk. Gildehaus recorded two strikeouts.
Post 218 hosted Rhineland Post 147 Sunday and Wentzville Post 323 Tuesday. Next on the schedule is an 8 p.m. home game Wednesday against De Soto SMCI.