The Washington Post 218 Freshmen had to settle for one mark in each column of the win-loss record Saturday.
Post 218 (7-4) took part in the St. Peters Gametime Tournament over the weekend. In the first two rounds Saturday, Post 218 started with an 8-0 win over the StL Bears Smith squad, but fell to the 365 Ballers, 6-1.
Both games concluded after five innings.
“Over the weekend, it gave us a chance to see our pitching perform,” Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann said. “They all did excellent at throwing strikes and limiting the walks. Everyone needs to work on taking better at-bats to get our offense going. We only scored 10 runs in three games — that has to improve.”
Bears
Post 218 posted two runs in the first inning, four in the second, one in the third and one in the fifth.
Owen Bolzenius and Kaleb Hoss combined to pitch the shutout.
“(Our) pitching did a great job keeping batters off balance and had good defense behind them,” Kopmann said. “Josh Koirtyohann and Ben Loesing made some nice defensive plays to help keep the Bears from scoring.”
Bolzenius fired three innings, striking out one while surrendering two hits and one walk.
Hoss struck out one in two innings without allowing a hit and issuing just one walk.
Post 218 tallied four hits, the biggest of which were doubles by Braxtyn Frankenberg and Brady O’Hanlon.
Ben Loesing and Hoss each singled.
O’Hanlon and Loesing scored two runs apiece. Cohen Jasper, Frankenberg, Henry Zeitzmann and William Weber each scored once.
O’Hanlon, Jasper, Frankenberg, Joshua Koirtyohann, Hoss and Andrew Elbert were each credited with a run batted in.
Bolzenius and Lane Mallinckrodt both walked twice. Loesing and Jasper each drew one walk.
O’Hanlon was hit by a pitch.
Loesing stole two bases. Weber and Zeitzmann both stole once.
Ballers
Post 218 scored its lone run in the top of the second while the Ballers tallied two runs in the first, one in the third and three in the fourth.
“The game was closer then the score,” Kopmann said. “We couldn’t get a key hit with (a) runner in scoring position. We left nine runners on base.”
Washington had four hits, all singles from O’Hanlon, Frankenberg, Mallincrodt and Ben Nieder.
Nieder drove in O’Hanlon to put Post 218 on the scoreboard.
Weber walked twice. Loesing, Jasper and Jacob Vondera all walked once.
Jasper pitched 2.1 innings, allowing three runs, one earned, on three hits and two walks, striking out two.
Zeitzmann pitched 0.2 of an inning and allowed one hit.
Loesing tossed one full inning, surrendering three runs, two earned, on four hits.
Post 218 concluded the tournament Sunday with a 6-1 loss to MF StrikeZone 2025.
The Washington Freshmen next take the field Tuesday, hosting Union Post 297 at 8:30 p.m.