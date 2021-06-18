Another start, another shutout.
Reagan Kandlbinder followed up a no-hitter with a five-hit shutout Friday over St. Peters at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Washington (11-2, 5-0) defeated Post 313 (8-11, 2-3), 10-0.
“Reagan Kandlbinder threw another great game,” Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann said. “He got the shutout and only allowed one walk, which is a key at this level. We had fine defense and didn’t make any errors. I believe this is the first game we played this season without any errors.”
Kandlbinder allowed five hits and one walk and struck out four.
Post 218 broke on top in the bottom of the third inning with a run. Washington added four runs in the bottom of the fourth and scored five times in the bottom of the fifth to end the game early on the run rule.
Washington outhit St. Peters, 11-5. Post 313 made three errors.
Kaden Patke, Noah Wilson and Justin Mort each had two hits for Washington.
Drew Eckhoff, Jack Dunard, Noah Hendrickson, Ethen Holland and Tyler Kromer each had one hit.
Dunard, Kandlbinder and Hendrickson walked. Holland was hit by a pitch.
William Hoer and Sam Strubberg both stole two bases. Kromer, Mort, Patke and Noah Wilson each had one steal.
Patke, Mort and Holland scored twice. Dunard, Hoer, Wilson and Kromer scored once.
Eckhoff and Holland each drove in three runs. Dunard and Wilson had one RBI apiece.
For St. Peters, Carson Houran pitched the first four innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits and three walks. He struck out five.
Austin Bauer pitched the fifth inning.
Bauer, Maverick Shultz, John Jezki, Zachary Skolnick and Austin Bridges singled for St. Peters. Shultz drew the walk.