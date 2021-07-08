Top-seeded Washington Post 218 has advanced in the Ninth District Freshman Legion Tournament but not without a little difficulty.
Post 218 (21-5-1) defeated Rosebud Post 587 at home Monday evening, 17-7.
Washington stays home Tuesday to host Union Post 297 Red in the second round. First pitch at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field is 6 p.m.
In Monday’s tournament opener, Washington opened with three runs in the bottom of the first and added six runs in the second.
Rosebud woke up in the top of the third, scoring five times. Post 218 responded by adding four runs in the bottom of the third.
In the fourth inning, Rosebud scored twice, and Post 218 added three runs.
Washington reached the 10-run threshold in the bottom of the fifth to end the game early.
Post 218 outhit Rosebud, 13-9. Post 587 made four errors to Washington’s two.
Washington used three pitchers in the game.
Lane Roettering was the winning pitcher, going three innings and allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks. He struck out a pair.
Charles Gildehaus pitched an inning, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk.
Ben Loesing pitched the fifth inning, walking three and striking out one.
Offensively, Drew Eckhoff and Justin Mort both ended with two hits. William Hoer doubled, and Noah Wilson, Ethen Holland, Reagan Kandlbinder, Ryan Kassebaum, Jack Dunard, Loesing, Sam Strubberg and Lane Mallinckrodt singled.
Washington batters drew nine walks. Noah Hendrickson, Kandlbinder, Kassebaum, Dunard, Eckhoff, Mort, Kaden Patke, Hoer and Strubberg all walked once.
Holland and Kassebaum both were hit by pitches twice. Eckhoff and Mort were hit once.
Hoer and Kassebaum both stole two bases. Hendrickson, Kandlbinder, Mort and Wilson each stole one base.
Kassebaum, Eckhoff and Hoer all scored three times. Kandlbinder and Mort scored twice. Wilson, Hendrickson, Dunard and Strubberg had one run apiece.
Loesing and Mallinckrodt drove in two runs apiece. Holland, Kandlbinder, Kassebaum, Dunard, Eckhoff, Mort and Hoer all had one RBI.
Ben Homan, Keontrae Gates and Layne Evans pitched for Rosebud.
Evans and Garrett Crosby both had three hits. Crosby doubled and tripled.
Laine Baumbach doubled. Ethan Ditto and Maddox Parker singled.
Rosebud moved to a losers’ bracket game Tuesday at 6 p.m. against St. Peters Post 313 at Wildcat Ballpark in Union.
The Ninth District Tournament runs through Friday. Should a second championship game be required, it will be played Saturday at 1 p.m.
Starting Wednesday, all tournament games will be played at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
The tournament winner will advance to the Missouri state tournament.