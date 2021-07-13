Twice, the Washington Post 218 Freshmen trailed Elsberry Post 226 in the Ninth District Tournament winners’ bracket final Thursday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
And twice, Post 218 was able to recover from three-run deficits before scoring the winning run in the bottom of the seventh, 7-6.
The win put Post 218 (23-5-1) into Friday’s Ninth District Tournament championship game at 8 p.m.
Elsberry (26-6), the second seed, had to play fourth-ranked Union Post 297 Red (16-11-1) in the losers’ bracket final Friday at 6 p.m. with the winner advancing to the title contest.
Should a second championship game be required, it will be played Saturday at 1 p.m.
Two of the teams will advance to next week’s Missouri State Tournament in Ballwin.
• Washington Post 218 already has a spot in the state event as the Ninth District regular season champion. Should Post 218 also win the tournament, it will be able to choose which spot it wants in the state tournament.
• Elsberry Post 226 has two ways to qualify for the state tournament. It can win the district tournament or, if Washington wins the tournament, Elsberry advances as the Ninth District regular season runner-up.
• Union has to win the district tournament to advance to the state event.
In Thursday’s game, Elsberry did all it could to be in the best possible position.
Post 226 opened scoring with three runs in the top of the second inning. Washington mounted a three-run rally of its own in the bottom of the third to tie it, 3-3.
Elsberry scored three more runs in the fifth inning, but Post 218 put together a game-tying rally in the bottom of the sixth. Thus, the game stood at 6-6 going to the bottom of the seventh inning.
Elsberry got the first two outs before Reagan Kandlbinder singled to center field.
Ryan Kassebaum then delivered a double to center field. Channeling his inner Enos Slaughter, Kandlbinder made a mad dash around the bases to score from first base and put Post 218 into the title contest.
Kaden Patke started on the hill for Washington and went five innings, allowing six runs (two earned) on five hits and one hit batter. He struck out three.
Kandlbinder pitched 1.1 innings, allowing a hit and striking out three.
Drew Eckhoff pitched the final two-thirds of an inning and picked up the win.
Washington outhit Elsberry, 9-6. Both sides struggled in the field. Elsberry made four errors to Washington’s three.
Gavin Woodson went the distance for Post 226. Over 6.2 innings, he allowed seven runs (four earned) on nine hits. He struck out eight.
Neither team allowed a walk.
Offensively, Kassebaum led the way with two doubles. Justin Mort singled twice.
Washington also got a double from Patke and singles from Noah Wilson, Kandlbinder, Drew Eckhoff and Sam Strubberg.
Ben Loesing stole two bases, and Mort added one.
Kassebaum scored twice. Kandlbinder, Mort, Eckhoff, Patke and Loesing all scored once.
Eckhoff drove in two runs. Noah Hendrickson and Kassebaum had one RBI apiece.
For Elsberry, Parker Zerrer had two hits. Woodson, Cayden Palmer, Trent Albrecht and Camden Palmer added one single apiece.
Ian Beckham was hit by a pitch. Zach Gibson stole a base.
Cayden Palmer, Albrecht, Nate Wibbenmeyer, Camden Palmer, Zerrer and Noah Taylor scored runs.
Woodson, Alex Kinne and Zerrer recorded RBIs.