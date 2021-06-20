By virtue of a 14-4 win over St. Peters Post 313 at City Centre Park Wednesday in St. Peters, the Washington Post 218 Freshman Legion team was able to keep pace at the top of the Ninth District.
Washington (14-2, 5-0) is tied with Elsberry Post 226 (12-2, 5-0) in the league standings. Both teams are a half-game in front of the Union Post 297 Freshman Reds.
St. Peters Post 313 fell to 6-6 overall, 3-3 in the Ninth District. St. Peters is fifth behind Washington, Elsberry, the Union Reds and Hannibal. The Union Post 297 Freshman Blues are a half-game behind St. Peters.
In Wednesday’s game, Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann said the scored didn’t indicate how close the game actually was.
“It was a lot closer than the score indicated,” Kopmann said. “We were behind, 4-3, going into the sixth inning. We had a big rally after we got their starting pitcher, Jon Jezik, out of the game. He was a tough left-handed pitcher. We were able to hit their relief pitchers.”
St. Peters scored four times in the bottom of the second, and that was good enough through five innings.
Washington finally started chipping back in the fourth, scoring once. Post 218 added two runs in the fifth.
Washington scored eight times in the sixth and added three in the top of the seventh to take the win.
Post 218 outhit St. Peters, 17-6. Post 313 also made three errors.
Washington used five different pitchers in the game.
“We wanted to give some guys a look on the mound,” Kopmann said.
Jack Dunard started and went 1.1 innings. He allowed four runs on four hits and two walks.
Justin Mort went 1.2 innings, allowing a hit and striking out two.
Ethen Holland pitched two innings, allowing a hit and striking out three.
Drew Eckhoff pitched an inning, walking two and striking out one.
Kaden Patke went one inning, allowing one hit batter and striking out one.
Jezik started for St. Peters and went five innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on seven hits and a hit batter. He struck out one.
Ian Sanders relieved and went an inning, allowing seven runs on nine hits.
Austin Bridges pitched the final inning, allowing three unearned runs on one hit and a walk.
Ryan Kassebaum led the Post 218 offense with four hits, including a double.
Reagan Kandlbinder doubled twice. Noah Wilson, Holland and Sam Strubberg each had two hits. Holland doubled.
Patke also hit a double. Eckhoff, Noah Hendrickson, Lane Roettering and Tyler Kromer all singled.
Charles Gildehaus walked. Hendrickson was a hit by a pitch.
Kromer, Ben Loesing and Strubberg each stole a base.
Eckhoff, Kandlbinder and William Hoer all scored twice. Hendrickson, Kassebaum, Wilson, Loesing, Kromer, Gildehaus, Strubberg and Lane Mallinckrodt scored once.
Kassebaum drove in three runs. Roettering, Kandlbinder and Patke drove in two runs apiece. Eckhoff, Hendrickson, Holland, Kromer and Strubberg drove in one run apiece.
“We hit up and down the lineup once we got their starting pitcher out of the game,” Kopmann said.
Sanders topped St. Peters with two hits. Sam Gawedzinski doubled. Carson Houran, Brandon McQuerrey and Jacob Thomas singled.
Jezik, Houran, McQuerrey and Thomas walked.
Austin Bauer was hit by a pitch.
Sanders, Austin Bridges and Thomas stole bases.
Sanders, Bridges, Houran and McQuerrey scored runs. Gawedzinski drove in two runs. McQuerrey had one RBI.
Washington plays a doubleheader at Wildcat Ballpark Friday against the Union Reds. The first game starts at 6 p.m.
Post 218 then hosts Hannibal for two games Saturday starting at 1 p.m. Washington hosts Rhineland Post 147 Sunday at noon.