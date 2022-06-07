What a difference a week can make.
Playing for the first time since May 22, the Washington Post 218 Freshman Legion team hit the road Tuesday, winning in De Soto, 10-4.
Washington improved to 2-2 on the season with the win.
“I think the boys really came out well prepared,” Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann said. “We used it as more of a set-up game for this week. We threw four different pitchers and kept them under a pitch limit so we would be able to have them ready for later in the week for the district games against Union and Elsberry.”
Post 218 entered its preseason tournament with little practice. Since that time, the team has been able to work on getting synced and it paid off against De Soto SMCI.
Washington opened the game with two runs in the top of the first and added three more in the second.
After De Soto scored two in the third, Washington rallied for a run in the fourth, three in the sixth and one in the seventh.
Host SMCI scored its final two runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Post 218 outhit De Soto, 13-6. SMCI made three errors to Washington’s one.
In the nonleague game, Post 218 used a quartet of pitchers. Henry Vedder started and went 1.2 innings, allowing three walks and striking out two. He was credited with the win.
Andrew Elbert pitched two innings, allowing a pair of unearned runs on three hits and two walks. He struck out four.
Owen Bolzenius pitched 2.1 innings, giving up a hit and a walk. He fanned two.
Ben Loesing closed the game, pitching the final inning. He allowed two runs on two hits, two walks and a hit batter. Loesing struck out one.
Loesing was the batting standout with four hits, including a double.
Brady O’Hanlon, in the leadoff spot, had three hits.
Bolzenius had two hits while Elbert doubled and Wade Meyer, Braxtyn Frankenberg and William Weber singled.
Charles Gildehaus, Cohen Jasper and Loesing were hit by pitches.
Bolzenius, Gildehaus, Loesing and O’Hanlon each had a stolen base.
O’Hanlon scored three runs. Loesing and Bolzenius each scored twice.
Elbert, Gildehaus and Weber scored once.
“Everybody got to play,” Kopmann said. “The subs we put in were well-prepared and ready to go. They actually might have produced better than our starters. It was a good feeling that all of the boys were prepared and ready to go.”
For De Soto, Hunter Poncet took the loss, going four innings while allowing six runs (three earned) on six hits and three hit batters. He struck out four.
Landon Blaylock pitched three innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits. He struck out one.
Remington Hogan singled twice. Poncet doubled.
Max Rozycki, Brenton Drummond and Luke Bone each had one single.
Eight different De Soto batters walked.
Hogan was hit by a pitch and Elijah Phipps stole a base.
Phipps scored two of the runs. Poncet had a pair of RBIs.
After games against Kirkwood and Union Wednesday and Thursday, Post 218 visits Elsberry for a doubleheader Friday at 6 p.m.