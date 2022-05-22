Looking to three returning players to lead the way, the Washington Post 218 Freshman Legion team started play Friday at the newly-renovated Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Joe Kopmann returns as the team’s manager.
“Like always, we don’t have much time to practice so we will learn during the games,” Kopmann said about this year’s team.
Kopmann said the team hasn’t been able to practice at Ronsick Field due to the finishing touches of the turf upgrade. He’s hopeful that the team will get to practice prior to the first game.
Washington’s preseason tournament games are:
• Friday against Eureka Post 177 at 6 p.m.
• Saturday against Wentzville Post 323 at 3 p.m.
• Sunday against Festus Post 253 at 1 p.m.
• Sunday against Kirkwood Post 156 at 1 p.m.
Washington played both Eureka and Kirkwood during last year’s state tournament.
Kopmann will be assisted by his son, Jack Kopmann, as well as returning coaches Bryan Seitter and Phil Mallinckrodt.
Washington went 27-8-1 last season, finishing second in the Missouri Freshman Legion State Tournament to Jackson Post 158.
Post 218 had to come back from a loss to Kirkwood Post 156 in the opener, 7-4.
Washington then vanquished Eureka Post 177, Jefferson City Post 5 and Kirkwood to get a chance at Jackson.
The three returning players are Ben Loesing, Charles Gildehaus, Lane Mallinckrodt and Cohen Jasper.
Loesing was a .250 batter last season with six hits. In 22 games, he scored 19 runs with eight RBIs. Loesing walked six times and stole 10 bases.
As a pitcher, he started in two games, winning both and posting a 1.56 ERA over nine innings.
Gildehaus played in 15 games, batting .235 with nine runs, two RBIs, nine walks and one stolen base.
Gildehaus threw in seven games, starting two with a 1-1 record. He recorded a 5.48 ERA.
Mallinckrodt played in 20 games, batting .263 with one double, eight runs and eight RBIs. He walked once and stole two bases.
Mallinckrodt pitched in three games, starting one. He was 1-0 with a 4.67 ERA.
Jasper batted .500 in five games before he got hurt. He had one double, three runs, three walks and one stolen base.
The rest of the team is new to this level of baseball, including eighth-grade players Brody O’Hanlon, William Weber, Harry Zeitzmann, Benjamin Nieder, Andrew Elbert and Harry Vedder.
Seven players, Braxtyn Frankenberg, Gildehaus, Joshua Koirtyohann, Kaleb Hoss, Jacob Vondera and Owen Bolzenius, played at St. Francis Borgia Regional.
Two, Wade Meyer and Loesing, were on the Washington High School rosters.
Kopmann believes a lot of teamwork will have to be learned from this weekend’s tournament.
A strength for this year’s team will be pitching, Kopmann feels. He said 10 of the players have past pitching experience, which should give the coaching staff plenty of options for putting together lineups.