Overcoming weather and travel, the Washington Post 218 Freshman Legion team was able to earn the Ninth District regular season pennant Saturday.
Post 218 defeated Elsberry Post 226, 12-4, to finish the district campaign undefeated at 9-0. Overall, Post 218 improved to 20-5-1.
Elsberry fell to 15-3 overall, 7-1 in league play.
Just getting to that result was an odyssey.
The game was planned for Elsberry’s Legion Field, and everything seemed to be in place despite heavy rain.
“They got 4 inches of rain there, but their parents and coaches did a great job of getting the field ready to play,” Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann said.
The teams were preparing to go, but then the storm sirens went off.
“A tornado warning hit, and we all took shelter in the American Legion bar,” Kopmann said. “After it was over, there had been more rain, and the field was unplayable.”
With the Ninth District Tournament slated to start next weekend, the teams acted fast to find a new location.
“We were able to play in Washington after the Senior Legion game against Sullivan,” Kopmann said.
Post 218 still had more obstacles to overcome. Elsberry scored three runs in the bottom of the first to set the tone.
Washington chipped back and cut it to 3-2 in the third. Post 218 took the lead with three runs in the fourth and added three more in the fifth.
Post 218 scored two runs in the sixth and added two more in the seventh. Elsberry scored a final run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
“The game was much closer than the final score indicated,” Kopmann said. “It was 3-2 going into the fourth inning before we scored three times to make it 5-3.”
Post 218 outhit Elsberry, 11-6. Washington made two errors to Elsberry’s one.
Ethen Holland was the winning pitcher, going 6.1 innings before reaching his pitch limit. He allowed four runs on six hits and three walks. Holland fanned six.
“Ethen Holland, once he settled down, threw really good,” Kopmann said.
Lane Roettering got the final two outs on six pitches. One of the outs was a strikeout.
Offensively, Kopmann noted Reagan Kandlbinder and Noah Hendrickson.
“Our big hitters were Reagan and Noah,” Kopmann said. “Reagan had four hits, and Noah had two extra-base hits, a double and a triple.”
Kandlbinder posted a double among his four hits.
Tyler Kromer also had two hits, including a double.
Noah Wilson, Jack Dunard and Justin Mort had one hit apiece.
Post 218 batters drew eight walks. Dunard walked twice. Wilson, Hendrickson, Ryan Kassebaum, Mort, Drew Eckhoff and Kromer each walked once.
Holland was hit by a pitch. Mort sacrificed.
William Hoer, Kandlbinder and Kromer each stole three bases. Eckhoff, Mort and Sam Strubberg had one stolen base apiece.
Hoer scored three times. Dunard crossed the plate twice. Wilson, Kassebaum, Mort, Eckhoff and Strubberg scored once.
Wilson, Kandlbinder and Kromer had two RBIs apiece. Hendrickson and Mort each drove in one run.
Zach Gibson led Elsberry with two hits. Gavin Woodson, Cayden Palmer, Trent Albrecht and Nate Wibbenmeyer each had one hit.
Parker Zerrer, Alex Kinne and Ian Beckham walked.
Zerrer stole two bases, and Beckham had one steal.
Zerrer, Beckham, Walker Chandler and Gibson scored runs. Palmer and Albrecht each drove in one run.
Elsberry has secured the second seed in the Ninth District Tournament and faced Pacific Post 320 in its final regular game Monday.