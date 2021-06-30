Wednesday’s Washington Post 218 Freshman Legion game with De Soto SMCI had all of the excitement of a league contest but without implications in the standings.
Post 218 (19-4-1) held on to beat De Soto in the nonleague game, 5-3.
Post 218, holding a half-game lead over Elsberry in the Ninth District standings, took a night off from district play to host District 13 squad De Soto. The teams previously played as part of the Washington Preseason Tournament May 22. Washington won that game, 5-1.
Post 218 jumped on top with a run in the bottom of the first. Washington made it 4-0 in the bottom of the third.
De Soto scored twice in the top of the fourth. The score stood at 4-2 until Post 218 added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth.
De Soto scored a final run in the top of the seventh, and it ended at 5-3.
De Soto outhit Post 218 in the game, 7-6. Washington made two errors to De Soto’s one.
Preparing for a showdown with Elsberry in Lincoln County Saturday, Post 218 used a trio of pitchers.
Drew Eckhoff threw the first three innings to earn the win. He allowed three hits, one walk and two hit batters. Eckhoff struck out one.
Kaden Patke pitched the next two innings, allowing two unearned runs on two hits. He struck out two.
Reagan Kandlbinder pitched the final two innings, allowing a run on two hits. He struck out one.
Ryan Kassebaum singled twice for Post 218.
Kandlbinder and Noah Wilson both doubled. Eckhoff and Tyler Kromer singled.
Noah Hendrickson drew two walks. Jack Dunard and Kromer each walked once.
Patke was hit by pitches twice.
Dunard stole two bases. Kassebaum, Kromer, Justin Mort and Patke each swiped one base.
Eckhoff and Kandlbinder each had a sacrifice fly.
Wilson, Kandlbinder, Kassebaum, Mort and Kromer scored the Washington runs.
Kandlbinder drove in two runs. Eckhoff had one RBI.
For De Soto, Jonathan Hill pitched 5.2 innings, allowing five runs (three earned) on six hits, four walks and two hit batters. He struck out three.
Remington Hogan got the final out on two pitches after Hill reached the pitch limit.
Hill had three of the De Soto hits, including a double. Hayden Langston was next with two hits. Trevor Hardin and Carter Trombly each had one hit.
Hardin drew a walk. Colton Fischer and Hunter Poncet were hit by pitches. Hardin sacrificed.
Hill stole a base.
Hill, Trombly and Langston each scored a run. Hardin posted an RBI.
Washington hits the road Saturday for a doubleheader at Elsberry Post 226 starting at 1 p.m. The first game is the Ninth District contest and likely will decide the regular season title. Washington is 8-0 in the division, and Elsberry is 7-0.
Washington concludes the regular season Sunday with a 1 p.m. home game against Kirkwood.