Can the Washington Post 218 Freshman team reverse its earlier result with Kirkwood Post 156?
That’s the question that will be answered Wednesday afternoon in the opening round of the Missouri State Tournament at the Ballwin Athletic Association complex.
Kirkwood defeated Washington (25-6-1) Sunday, June 27, in the final regular season game at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, 6-2.
The game is one of four planned for the opening day. The tournament starts with Ste. Genevieve Post 150, the 13th District representative, playing Gladstone Post 626 of District 4 at 10 a.m.
The third game Wednesday is between Ninth District regular-season runner-up Elsberry Post 226 and 2019 state champion Jackson Post 158 at 3 p.m.
The final game of the opening round pits Jefferson City Post 5 of District 8 against Eureka Post 177, the host team.
All second-round games in the double-elimination tournament will be played Thursday.
Friday will feature the winners’ bracket title game at 3 p.m., as well as three losers’ bracket games.
The championship game is set for Saturday at 1:30 p.m. However, if a second title game is needed, it will be played Sunday at 11 a.m.
Post 218 last appeared the state tournament in 2018, placing second.
Washington has won the state title four times, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2017.
Besides Kirkwood, Washington has played three of the other state teams.
Post 218 was undefeated against Elsberry, winning 12-4 on the road June 26 and 7-6 last Thursday in the Ninth District Tournament.
Washington defeated Eureka in the season opener May 21, 7-4, and 17-1 June 6.
Post 218 has played Jefferson City three times, going 1-2.
Jefferson City won in the Washington Preseason Tournament title game, 3-1, and won the first game of a doubleheader June 5, 8-3. Washington won the second game June 4, 9-6.
Headed to the state tournament, six players are hitting at .400 or over with Ryan Kassebaum (.493) leading the way. Reagan Kandlbinder (.472), Noah Wilson (.434), Cohen Jasper (.429), Justin Mort (.409) and Jack Dunard (.400) are those other players.
Five others are batting between .300 and .400. They were Noah Hendrickson (.385), Drew Eckhoff (.378), Tyler Kromer (.366), Sam Strubberg (.349) and Ethen Holland (.313).
Pacing the pitching staff is Holland, who is 7-0 with a 1.75 ERA. The other main pitcher has been Kandlbinder, who is 4-2 with a 2.84 ERA.
From there, Post 218 has used several other pitchers. Lane Roettering has started five games, going 3-2 with a 7.60 ERA.
Ben Loesing and Drew Eckhoff both are 2-0. Loesing has a 1.56 ERA, and Eckhoff’s ERA is 1.27.
Charles Gildehaus (1-1, 5.25), Kaden Patke (1-0, 0.96) and Jack Dunard (2-0, 3.97) also have thrown more than 10 innings.