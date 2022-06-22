The Post 218 Freshmen were not quite able to catch back up after falling into an early hole Friday at Kirkwood.
Washington (10-6) fell to Post 156 (12-2) on the road by an 8-5 score.
“(The) boys seemed a little dead after a big district win last week,” Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann said. “Defensively, we were not in the game, making six errors.”
While Post 218 drew first blood with one run in the top of the first inning, Kirkwood immediately took control with a four-run rally in the bottom half.
Kirkwood added another run in the bottom of the third.
Post 218 came back to tie things with four runs in the top of the fourth, but Kirkwood tacked on two more runs in the home half.
Post 156 added a final insurance run in the bottom of the fifth.
Owen Bolzenius drew the start for Post 218. In three innings pitched, he allowed five runs, three earned, on six hits and three walks.
Kaleb Hoss also threw three innings, allowing three unearned runs on one hit and one walk.
“Our pitching was fine with Bolzenus and Hoss,” Kopmann said.
“That’s been the strong point to our year so far. We just need to take better at-bats and improve on pitch selection.”
Washington collected seven hits in the game and drew three walks.
Brady O’Hanlon tripled, singled and drove in a run.
Andrew Elbert doubled and scored.
Cohen Jasper, Bolzenius, Hoss and Lane Mallinckrodt all singled.
Braxtyn Frankenberg, Jasper and Mallinckrodt each drew a walk.
Wade Meyer, Jasper, Hoss and Mallinckrodt all scored once.
Jasper and Weber were both credited with an RBI.
Jasper stole two bases. Meyer and Bolzenius each stole once.
Post 218 dropped a pair of games to Eureka Post 177 Saturday. The Washington Freshmen will attempt to turn things around Tuesday, hosting Pacific Post 320 at 8 p.m.