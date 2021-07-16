Scoring seven runs in the top of the ninth inning proved to be just enough for the Washington Post 218 Freshman Legion team to raise the Ninth District championship plaque Saturday at St. Francis Borgia Regional High School.
Washington (25-6-1) held on to beat Union Post 297 Red (18-12-1) in the winner-take-all game, 12-8.
“We had a couple of great games with the Union Red team,” Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann said. “Those were two of the best games I’ve been involved in as a coach.”
Union Manager Gary D’Onofrio said his team made an excellent run through the playoffs after falling to Washington Tuesday.
“We knew after the Washington loss on Tuesday we needed to win five in a row,” D’Onofrio said. “We talked about winning inning by inning and getting the job done.”
Just getting the game played Saturday was something. Heavy rain overnight Friday into Saturday made Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field basically unplayable. The amount of work needed to prepare the field would not work with the window before the next storms.
The decision was made to shift the game to the Borgia turf field. Despite a brief storm before game time, the contest was able to take place.
Post 218 jumped out with the game’s first run in the top of the first.
Union came back and took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second. However, Post 218 tied it in the third and went ahead, 3-2, in the top of the fourth.
Washington scored another run in the fifth before the Reds tied it, 4-4, with two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Washington jumped back on top with one run in the seventh, but Union tied it to send the game to extra innings.
In the ninth, Washington broke it open with seven runs. However, that proved to be just enough as Union fought back to score three of its own before Post 218 could get the final out.
“I am proud of the way the team kept battling to the very end,” D’Onofrio said. “They played with heart and just kept working.”
Washington outhit Union in the game, 19-11. Union made three errors to Washington’s two.
Both starting pitchers lasted past seven innings.
Washington’s Ethen Holland was the winning pitcher, going 8.2 innings and allowing seven runs (four earned) on nine hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out four.
“Ethen did a great job pitching,” Kopmann said. “We just outlasted Union and finally broke through in the ninth inning.”
D’Onofrio said Holland was tough.
“Holland was lights out,” D’Onofrio said. “He pitched a great game and led his team to the win.”
Drew Eckhoff got the final out, allowing one run on two hits.
Nathan Keith, who had picked up a save in Union’s Friday night win, went 8.1 innings before reaching his pitch limit. He allowed eight runs (six earned) on 14 hits, two walks and one hit batter.
Karson Eads got the final two outs, allowing four runs on five hits.
Offensively, Reagan Kandlbinder, Justin Mort and Eckhoff each had three hits. Kandlbinder doubled twice.
Noah Hendrickson had two doubles. Noah Wilson, Ryan Kassebaum and Kaden Patke singled twice.
Jack Dunard and Holland each had one hit.
Wilson and Kandlbinder drew walks. Holland was hit by a pitch.
Wilson stole two bases. Eckhoff, Holland, Kandlbinder and Mort had one steal each.
Kandlbinder scored three runs. Wilson scored twice. Hendrickson, Kassebaum, Ben Loesing, Sam Strubberg, Eckhoff, Patke and Tyler Kromer each scored once.
Mort had three RBIs. Wilson and Kassebaum drove in two runs apiece. Hendrickson, Eckhoff and Patke each had one RBI.
For Union, Nick D’Onofrio, Keith and Eli Bray had two hits apiece.
Eads, Jake Russell, Kyle Cudney, Kaden Patient and Patrick Nolan each singled.
Keith and Braden Pracht walked. Russell was hit by a pitch.
Nolan stole two bases. D’Onofrio, Eads, Keith, Pracht and Ardell Young stole one base apiece.
Eads, Young, D’Onofrio, Pracht, Bray, Russell, Nolan and Dakota Kuelker scored runs.
D’Onofrio and Cudney each drove in two runs. Young, Bray and Russell had one RBI apiece.
“We had a good season,” Gary D’Onofrio said. “I saw a lot of improvement in some of the kids, and they definitely learned to never give up.”
Unfortunately for the Reds, the result meant that Washington and Elsberry Post 226 advanced to the state tournament to represent the Ninth District.
“Good luck to Washington,” D’Onofrio said. “They have a great team and are well coached.”