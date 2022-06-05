Putting early lessons learned to use, the Washington Post 218 Freshman team earned an 11-3 Ninth District win over Union Post 297 Thursday at Wildcat Ballpark.
Washington improved to 3-3 overall, 1-0 in district play.
Union dropped to 2-1, 2-1.
Post 218 jumped up with two runs in the top of the first. Post 218 added one run in the second and three more in the third before Union scored twice in the bottom of the third.
Post 218 put four more runs on the board in the sixth. Union scored once in the bottom of the inning. Washington scored its final run in the top of the seventh.
Post 218 outhit the host club, 13-4. Both sides worked around errors as Union made four fielding mistakes and Washington made three.
Henry Vedder started for Post 218 and picked up the win. He pitched 5.1 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits, one walk and a hit batter. Vedder fanned eight Post 297 batters.
Cohen Jasper worked the final 1.2 innings, allowing two hits and one walk, while striking out three batters.
Union sent four pitchers to the hill. Ethan Curnutte started and took the loss, going two innings while allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk. He struck out one.
Ryan Stowe was next, pitching three innings while allowing a run on one hit and two walks. He sent three Washington batters to the dugout as strikeout victims.
Logan Hansel went 1.1 innings, allowing five runs on four hits and four walks while striking out four.
Peyton Hall got the final two outs and gave up one hit.
Vedder paced Washington’s offense with three hits.
Brody O’Hanlon had two hits from the leadoff spot. Braxtyn Frankenberg logged two hits, including a double. Owen Bolzenius singled twice.
Jasper doubled while Ben Loesing, Andrew Elbert and Lane Mallinckrodt singled.
Frankenberg walked twice. Loesing, Jasper, Vedder, Mallinckrodt and William Weber walked once.
Bolzenius stole a base.
Jacob Vondera and Ben Nieder each scored three runs.
Loesing crossed the plate twice. O’Hanlon, Jasper and Bolzenius scored once.
Vedder and Elbert each drove in three runs. Frankenberg had two RBIs. O’Hanlon, Jasper, Vedder, Mallinckrodt and Weber drove in one run apiece.
Sam Calkins, Hansel, Stowe and Kasey Griffin each singled for Union.
Brodie Sitzes and Zach Voss walked.
Parker Schrader stole two bases. Sitzes, Griffin and Voss each stole one base.
Schrader, Sitzes and Voss scored one run apiece.
Schrader posted an RBI.
Washington travels to Elsberry Post 226 for a doubleheader Friday starting at 6 p.m.
Post 218 is scheduled to play Rosebud Post 587 at Owensville Monday starting at 6 p.m.