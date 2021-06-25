With 14 runs on 14 hits, the Washington Post 218 Freshmen won in six innings Sunday.
“Our hitting was good, and we were able to correct our errors,” Washington Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann said.
Post 218 (17-4-1, 7-0) concluded the weekend with a 14-4 home victory against Rhineland Post 147 (3-10, 1-5).
Washington’s unblemished 7-0 league record led the ninth district by a half game over Elsberry Post 226 (6-0) as of Monday.
Washington led, 1-0, after the first inning, 2-1 after two frames and 10-1 after four.
Rhineland cut into the lead in the fifth inning with Post 218 remaining ahead, 11-4, before finishing things with three runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Lane Mallinckrodt was the winning pitcher with four strikeouts in five innings pitched. He allowed four runs on seven hits and one walk.
Jack Dunard recorded three strikeouts in the sixth inning to close out the win, allowing no runs on one hit.
“Lane is a young guy, and he threw a lot of strikes,” Kopmann said. “He was very consistent in finding the strike zone. He did not disappoint at all. Jack Dunard hasn’t gotten a lot of time, but he did a very good job by striking out the side in the sixth inning.”
Reagan Kandlbinder, Sam Strubberg and Noah Wilson each had a multi-hit game for Post 218.
Justin Mort’s triple was the big knock of the game.
Wilson doubled and singled. Kandlbinder and Strubberg both singled twice.
Drew Eckhoff, Noah Hendrickson, Lane Roettering, Ryan Kassebaum, Ethen Holland, Tyler Kromer and William Hoer each added a single.
Eckhoff scored three runs. Mort and Strubberg both scored twice. Kandlbinder, Kassebaum, Charles Gildehaus, Wilson, Ben Loesing, Kromer and Hoer each scored once.
Mort, Holland and Wilson each drove in two runs. Hendrickson, Kandlbinder, Strubberg, Loesing and Kromer all scored once.
Eckhoff, Hendrickson, Mort and Loesing each drew a walk.
Kassebaum was hit by two pitches. Eckhoff and Loesing both “took one for the team” once.
Eckhoff, Kromer and Loesing each stole two bases. Gildehaus, Hendrickson, Kandlbinder, Strubberg and Wilson all stole once.
“We took advantage of Rhineland’s catching, stealing several bases,” Kopmann said.
Post 218 was scheduled to host Wentzville Post 323 Tuesday and remains home Wednesday to host De Soto SMCI Wednesday at 8 p.m.