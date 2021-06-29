There were no surprises Tuesday when the teams at the opposite end of the Ninth District Freshman Legion standings met at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Washington Post 218 (18-4-1, 6-0) won in three innings over Wentzville Post 323 (0-13, 0-8), 20-1.
“We hit up and down the lineup,” Washington Manager Joe Kopmann said. “We’re really starting to come into our groove hitting.”
Washington had one district game remaining after Tuesday. Post 218 heads to Elsberry Saturday for a doubleheader with the first game against Post 226 (14-2, 6-0) counting in the league standings.
Wentzville remained 10th in the district standings following Tuesday. Post 323 concluded its league slate at Elsberry Wednesday.
Washington took care of business with a pair of 10-run innings. Wentzville scored its run in the top of the second.
Post 218 outhit Wentzville, 16-1. Post 323 made all three errors in the game.
Kopmann said the game was a chance to try out some things.
“We tried some new pitchers,” Kopmann said. “Justin Mort did all right, but he gave up a few more walks than we would have liked to have seen. Noah Hendrickson shut down the side in the third.”
Mort got the win, going two innings and allowing one run on one hit and four walks. He struck out four.
Hendrickson struck out two of the three batters he faced in the third.
Offensively, Post 218 batters rapped out 16 hits.
Drew Eckhoff and Ben Loesing led the way with three hits apiece. Eckhoff doubled.
Noah Wilson, Hendrickson and Lane Mallinckrodt had two hits apiece. Hendrickson tripled, and Mallinckrodt doubled.
Reagan Kandlbinder, Ryan Kassebaum and Tyler Kromer each doubled. Lane Roettering added a single.
Jack Dunard and Charles Gildehaus drew walks. Hendrickson and Ethen Holland were hit by pitches.
Dunard, Kandlbinder and Wilson stole bases.
Eckhoff and Loesing both scored three times. Wilson, Hendrickson, Kromer, Gildehaus and Mallinckrodt scored twice. Kandlbinder, Roettering, Dunard and Holland scored once.
Loesing had four RBIs. Eckhoff had three RBIs. Wilson and Roettering drove in two runs apiece. Hendrickson, Kromer, Kassebaum and Mallinckrodt each had one RBI.
Post 218 played De Soto in a nonleague game Wednesday. Washington will host Kirkwood Sunday at 1 p.m.