Despite spotting visiting Pacific Post 320 two first-inning runs, the Washington Post 218 Freshman Legion team was able to pick up a Ninth District victory at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field Tuesday, 5-2.
“We knew coming in that Washington always has a fundamentally sound ballclub,” Pacific Manager Nathan Bruns said. “We got off to a good start in the first to put a couple runs on the board early, but couldn’t capitalize thereafter. Credit to Washington to keep chipping away and grinding some runs out in the second and fifth.”
Washington (11-8, 6-0) got the first out in the opening inning, but struggled after that, starting with a catcher’s interference call that put Hagen Hassell on base for Pacific (8-5, 4-3).
Three walks and a single pushed two runs across the plate and had the bases loaded with one out when Washington escaped the jam with a fly ball to shallow center field and a popup to the shortstop.
Holding Pacific to just the two runs was a key in Washington’s comeback. Post 218 had its own rally in the bottom of the second, pushing three runs across the plate with Wade Meyer scoring the go-ahead run.
Post 218 added two insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Washington outhit Pacific, 6-3. Each team made three errors.
Cohen Jasper settled down for the complete game win, needing 92 pitches to get through the seven innings. He allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits, three walks and three hit batters. He struck out three.
Trey Kulick went five innings for Pacific and took the loss. He allowed five runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks. He struck out two.
“Trey Kulick pitched one heck of a game for us, but just wasn’t our night,” Bruns said.
Bennett Parker pitched the sixth inning, walking one, hitting one and striking out two.
Offensively for Post 218, Ben Loesing had two hits.
Brody O’Hanlon, Braxtyn Frankenberg, Lane Mallinckrodt and Meyer each had one hit.
Jasper walked twice and O’Hanlon walked once.
Henry Vedder was hit by a pitch. Jasper and Ben Nieder stole bases.
Owen Bolzenius and Andrew Elbert sacrificed.
Loesing scored two runs. Elbert, Meyer and Nieder each crossed the plate once.
Mallinckrodt had three RBIs. Meyer drove in one run.
For Pacific, Cayden Matthes led the way offensively with two hits, including a double.
Parker had the other hit.
Connor Mooney, Parker and Gavin Lane walked.
Mooney, Cole Ramirez and Parker were hit by pitches.
Parker and Ethan Holzmark stole bases.
Hassell and Mooney scored the runs. Matthes and Lane recorded RBIs.