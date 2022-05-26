Closing out with a win, the Washington Post 218 Freshman Legion team capped its preseason tournament Sunday with an 18-2 victory over Wentzville Post 323.
Washington (1-2) put lessons learned in losses to Eureka Post 177 (7-0 Friday) and Kirkwood Post 156 (11-2 Sunday morning) to use in the final game against Ninth District rival Wentzville.
In Sunday’s final game, Washington set the tone by scoring 10 times in the top of the first inning.
Post 218 added five runs in the third and three in the fourth. Wentzville scored its two runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Washington outhit Post 323, 14-3. Wentzville made all four of the game’s errors.
Owen Bolzenius was the winning pitcher, going 3.0 innings while allowing two hits and one walk. He struck out three.
Joshua Koirtyohann pitched one inning, allowing two runs on one hit and three walks. He struck out three.
Lane Mallinckrodt pitched the final inning.
Braxtyn Frankenberg led the offense with three hits.
Cohen Jasper, Brady O’Hanlon and Henry Vedder had two hits.
Ben Loesing, Wade Meyer, Andrew Elbert, Kaleb Hoss and Charles Gildehaus each had one hit.
Mallinckrodt walked twice. Jacob Vondera, Meyer and Hoss walked once.
Harry Zeitzmann was hit by pitches twice. Frankenberg and Loesing were plunked once.
Frankenberg, Loesing and William Weber each stole a base.
O’Hanlon, Loesing, Frankenberg, Zeitzmann, Meyer, Elbert and Hoss all scored twice. Vondera, Vedder, Mallinckrodt and Weber scored once.
Jasper, O’Hanlon, Frankenberg and Elbert drove in two runs apiece. Vedder, Mallinckrodt, Meyer, Hoss and Gildehaus each had one RBI.
Washington stranded nine runners while Wentzville had four left on base.
Blake Willerding, Noah Johnson and Mason Schulte each had one hit for Wentzville.
Brendan Daly walked twice. Justin Daly and Ayden McCollough walked once.
Justin Daly and Brendan Daly scored the runs. Schulte drove both home.
Willerding started and pitched three innings. Michael Boehmer pitched one inning, while Lane Kluesner threw one inning for Wentzville.