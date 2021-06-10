Taking advantage of a situation, the Washington Post 218 Freshman Legion team completed a perfect Sunday by beating Eureka Post 177, 17-1.
Post 218 also defeated Pacific Post 320 earlier in the day.
Washington (9-2) played a weakened Eureka team, according to Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann.
“Eureka was missing six or seven players due to football camp,” Kopmann said. “We took advantage. Eureka ran out of pitching.”
Washington came out of the gate, scoring seven times in the bottom of the first.
Eureka scored its run in the second, but Washington added five runs. Post 218 scored three times in the third and twice in the fourth. The game ended after the top of the fifth.
Washington outhit Post 177, 8-4. Post 218 made three of the game’s four errors.
Drew Eckhoff started the game and got the win, He allowed an unearned run on three hits and struck out four.
Ryan Kassebaum pitched the final three innings, allowing a hit and three walks. He struck out three.
William Hoer led the offense with two hits, including a triple.
Sam Strubberg also tripled. Cohen Jasper, Justin Mort, Ben Loesing, Lane Roettering and Tyler Kromer singled.
Washington drew 11 walks. Loesing walked three times. Charles Gildehaus walked twice. Jasper, Mort, Ethan Holland, Roettering, Kromer and Hoer each walked once.
Noah Hendrickson, Roettering and Sam Strubberg were hit by pitches. Strubberg also hit a sacrifice fly.
Holland, Jasper and Loesing stole one base apiece.
Loesing scored four times. Roettering crossed the plate three times. Strubberg and Hoer scored twice.
Jasper, Mort, Holland, Kromer, Gildehaus and Kassebaum had one run apiece.
Roettering and Hoer each recorded four RBIs. Strubberg drove in three runs. Jasper, Mort and Gildehaus each contributed one RBI.
Washington played Monday in Wentzville. Post 218 returns home to host Rosebud Post 587 Tuesday in a doubleheader starting at 6 p.m.
Washington hits the road again Wednesday to play at Rhineland Post 147. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
Washington hosts St. Peters Post 313 Friday at 8 p.m.