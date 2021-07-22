Two big rallies bookended Sunday’s 19-2 win for the Washington Post 218 Freshmen.
Post 218 (27-7) knocked off Kirkwood Post 156 in the losers’ bracket semifinal of the state tournament in Ballwin, earning the right to advance to the championship round.
The win completed a complete circle for Post 218, which lost in the opening round to Kirkwood Wednesday, 7-4.
“Kirkwood had a short roster in this game, with just nine players for some reason,” Washington Manager Joe Kopmann said. “They were lacking pitching. We ended up scoring 19 runs. We were hoping the offense would carry through to the championship game, but that wasn’t the case.”
Washington finished second after a 13-3 loss to Jackson Post 158 in the final game.
Justin Mort recorded the win on the mound with six strikeouts in three innings. He allowed no runs on three hits and two walks.
Charles Gildehaus pitched in relief. In two innings, he allowed two runs on two hits and a walk.
Post 218 rapped out 14 hits, the biggest of which was a solo home run for William Hoer in the fifth inning.
Washington tallied seven runs in the first inning, one in the second, two in the third, one in the fourth and eight in the fifth.
Kirkwood pushed across two runs in the bottom of the fifth, but that was not enough to extend the game another inning.
Noah Hendrickson, Justin Mort and Noah Wilson all doubled for Post 218.
Drew Eckhoff connected for three singles. Tyler Kromer singled twice.
Reagan Kandlbinder, Hendrickson, Jack Dunard, Cohen Jasper and Kaden Patke each singled once.
Eckhoff and Sam Strubberg scored three runs apiece. Patke and Lane Mallinckrodt both scored twice.
Wilson, Ethen Holland, Hendrickson, Lane Roettering, Ryan Kassebaum, Hoer, Gildehaus, Dunard and Kromer all scored once.
Hendrickson led in the RBI department with four.
Wilson and Kromer each drove in three runs.
Eckhoff picked up two RBIs. Kandlbinder, Hoer, Gildehaus and Dunard each drove in one.
Walks were issued to Holland, Hoer, Gildehaus and Strubberg.
Kirkwood utilized five different pitchers. Billy Albus was the most effective, lasting 2.1 innings and allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits with one strikeout.
At the plate, Albus singled twice, as did Pierce Sturgeon.
Brennan Rae added one single and walked.
Abe Rappaport and Tyler Grothe both received a free pass.
Albus, Rae and Surgeon each stole a base.
Albus and Sturgeon scored the two runs and Doug Fielder was credited with an RBI.
Kirkwood finished third in the tournament as a result of this contest.