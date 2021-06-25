Friday’s Freshman Legion doubleheader at Wildcat Ballpark had a little bit of something for everybody.
Washington Post 218 (15-2-1, 5-0) won the league game between the two teams, 12-9.
“That was a good district win for us,” Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann said.
“We will probably see Washington again down the line and hopefully play cleaner baseball,” Union Manager Gary D’Onofrio said.
Union Post 297 Red (12-8, 5-2) won the second game, 12-6.
First game
There was plenty of offense to go around. The two teams combined for 26 hits with 11 walks, four hit batters and five errors.
Washington had 14 of the hits and three of the errors. Post 218 batters walked eight times, and three Washington batters were struck by pitches.
Union had 12 hits with two errors. The Reds drew three walks and had one batter hit by a pitch.
The game was square after two innings, 4-4. Each side scored twice in each of the first two frames.
Washington moved on top with a run in the third and three more in the fourth. Union cut it to 8-6 in the bottom of the fourth.
Post 218 scored another run in the fifth, but Union trimmed the gap to 9-8 in the bottom of the sixth.
Washington scored three runs in the top of the seventh, and Union added one more before Washington was able to end the game, 12-9.
Ryan Kassebaum and Jack Dunard led the Post 218 offense with three hits apiece. Both doubled.
Drew Eckhoff, Noah Wilson and Ethen Holland had two hits apiece. Eckhoff and Holland doubled.
Noah Hendrickson doubled, and Tyler Kromer singled.
Hendrickson, Dunard and Justin Mort each walked twice. Eckhoff and Reagan Kandlbinder walked once.
Hendrickson, Kandlbinder and Wilson were hit by pitches.
Mort had two sacrifice bunts. Wilson contributed a sacrifice fly.
Dunard, William Hoer and Holland each had a stolen base.
Ben Loesing scored three runs. Hendrickson, Wilson and Dunard each scored twice. Eckhoff, Kandlbinder and Hoer scored once.
“The boys played hard and hit the ball really well,” Kopmann said.
Ardell Young and Nathan Keith each had three hits for Union. Both tripled.
Patrick Nolan contribute two hits, including a double. Dakota Kuelker also doubled. Nick D’Onofrio, Eli Bray and Jake Russell singled.
Young, Keith and Braden Pracht walked. Russell was hit by a pitch.
Young couldn’t be stopped on the bases, and he stole three. D’Onofrio had two stolen bases. Keith and Nolan each stole one base.
Young, D’Onofrio and Nolan scored two runs apiece. Karson Eads, Keith and Kuelker each scored once. Young and Bray drove in three runs apiece. Keith had one RBI.
“Offensively I thought we hit the ball well,” Gary D’Onofrio said. “We outhit them but just didn’t do enough defensively.”
Kandlbinder started for Washington and got the win, going five innings. He allowed eight runs (five earned) on 10 hits and three walks. Kandlbinder struck out five.
“We started Reagan Kandlbinder, and he did a real good job,” Kopmann said. “The defense let him down and made him have to work a lot harder than he had to. Our defense has got to get better if we’re going to do anything in the postseason.”
Eckhoff earned a save, going two innings and allowing one run on two hits and a hit batter. He struck out two.
D’Onofrio took the loss for Union, going two innings and allowing seven runs (five earned) on seven hits, four walks and three hit batters. He struck out two.
“I went into it expecting a pitching duel and was surprised by the way the game went,” Gary D’Onofrio said. “Nick did not have his best stuff but battled through three innings. We made four or five errors early in the game that really hurt us.”
Kyle Cudney pitched an inning, allowing a run on three hits and a walk. He struck out one.
Keith pitched two innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits and three walks. He struck out one.
Nolan threw the final inning, getting three outs on six pitches.
Second game
The Reds won the second game, which ended after five innings, 12-6.
Union outhit Post 218, 9-8. Washington made five errors to Union’s two.
Union was the visiting team for the second game and opened with four runs in the top of the first. Washington responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning.
In the second, Union scored twice, and Washington added one run.
In the third, the Reds scored six times, and Washington added three runs.
“We took it on the chin,” Kopmann said. “We rotated a lot of pitchers through to get ready for upcoming district games.”
Young, D’Onofrio, Keith and Karson Wright each had two hits for Union. Wright doubled.
Kuelker added a single.
Union drew nine walks. Kyle Cudney walked three times. Young, Eads, Kuelker, Keith, Pracht and Gavin Smith each walked once.
Young stole four bases. D’Onofrio had two steals. Keith and Kuelker each stole one base.
Young scored three runs. D’Onofrio and Kyle Cudney scored twice. Eads, Kuelker, Keith, Pracht and Smith each scored once.
Young and Keith drove in two runs apiece. Eads, D’Onofrio, Kuelker and Wright had one RBI each.
Hoer led Washington’s offense with two hits.
Kassebaum doubled. Kandlbinder, Dunard, Loesing, Lane Mallinckrodt and Charles Gildehaus singled.
Kandlbinder and Mort walked. Hendrickson and Mort were hit by pitches.
Hendrickson stole two bases. Hoer, Kandlbinder and Mallinckrodt each had one steal.
Kandlbinder, Kassebaum, Dunard, Hoer, Mallinckrodt and Kromer scored runs.
Hoer drove in three, and Loesing had one RBI.
Pracht started for Union and went two innings, earning the win. He allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks. Pracht fanned two.
Kuelker pitched the final three innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and two hit batters. He struck out two.
“We kept the bats rolling and played better defensively,” Gary D’Onofrio said. “Pracht and Kuelker did a good job throwing strikes.”
For Washington, Lane Roettering started and took the loss. Over two innings, he allowed six runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks. He struck out a pair.
“Lane Roettering started, but he didn’t get a lot of help from the defense,” Kopmann said.
Sam Strubberg went two-thirds of an inning, allowing six runs on three hits and four walks. He fanned one.
Dunard went 1.1 innings, allowing a hit and a walk. He struck out three.
Hendrickson pitched the final inning, allowing two walks and striking out two.