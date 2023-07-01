Offense and pitching jockeyed for top honors Tuesday at Blanchette Park.
Washington Post 218 Freshman Red (15-4, 9-0) picked up a 24-0 Ninth District win over St. Charles Post 312.
Ben Nieder was on the hill for all three innings of the game, throwing a no-hitter. He walked two and struck out four of the batters he faced.
Offensively, Post 218 went to work in the top of the first, sending 18 runners across the plate.
Washington added six more runs in the top of the third.
Post 218 did all of that damage on 15 hits, nine walks, four hit batters and two who reached on errors.
Will Weber, Nieder and Raymond Downey each had two hits. Downey doubled as did Ben Gelinas and Lane Mallinckrodt.
Josh Koirtyohann tripled.
Nick Hackmann, Andrew Elbert, Jack Hackmann, Jacob Schroeder, Nakai Scott and AJ Buehrlen all singled.
Buehrlen walked twice. Gelinas, Elbert, Koirtyohann, Nieder, Scott and Downey walked once.
Elbert, Nick Hackmann, Mallinckrodt and Colton Warnecke were hit by pitches.
Weber stole two bases. Elbert and Mallinckrodt each had one steal.
Weber, Elbert and Schroeder each scored three times. Mallinckrodt, Nick Hackmann, Koirtyohann, Scott, Downey and Buehrlen scored twice.
Gelinas, Jack Hackmann and Nieder scored once.
Weber drove in four runs. Koirtyohann and Buehrlen each had three RBIs.
Mallinckrodt, Gelinas and Nieder ended with two RBIs apiece. Warnecke, Jack Hackmann, Scott and Downey all ended with one RBI.
Dylan Schoene, Matthew Gourley and Ely Williams pitched for St. Charles.
Alex Sienica and Schoene walked.
