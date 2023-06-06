Beginning play in the G7 High School Series No. 1 (15U) Tournament Saturday at C&H Park, the Washington Post 218 Freshman Red team edged the Midland Bandits 15U Scout 2 team, 6-5.

“We went into the tournament, looking to take a look at a lot of different players at different positions, our pitching really stood out,” Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann said. “We used 10 different pitchers in the four games.”