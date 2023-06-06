Beginning play in the G7 High School Series No. 1 (15U) Tournament Saturday at C&H Park, the Washington Post 218 Freshman Red team edged the Midland Bandits 15U Scout 2 team, 6-5.
“We went into the tournament, looking to take a look at a lot of different players at different positions, our pitching really stood out,” Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann said. “We used 10 different pitchers in the four games.”
Washington (7-0) fell behind, 3-0, through one inning. Each team scored once in the second and Post 218 tied it, 4-4, in the top of the third.
Washington moved on top in the fourth with two runs. The Bandits got one back in the bottom of the fifth, but that’s how the game ended.
The Bandits outhit Washington, 9-4, and Midland made three errors.
Washington had four hits in the game, including a Ben Gelinas triple and a Andrew Elbert double.
Henry Zeitzmann and Raymond Downey singled.
Nakai Scott and AJ Buehrlen both walked twice. Zeitzmann drew one walk.
Will Weber was hit by a pitch.
Weber, Zeitzmann and Scott were credited with two stolen bases apiece.
Buehrlen contributed a sacrifice fly.
Lane Mallinckrodt, Elbert, Zeitzmann and Buehrlen all scored once.
Gelinas and Elbert both drove in two runs. Buehrlen had one RBI.
The game lasted five innings before hitting the time limit.
Mallinckrodt pitched the first two innings, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks. He struck out one.
Jacob Schroeder was next to the hill, going two innings while allowing three hits and one hit batter.
Colten Warnecke pitched one-third of an inning, allowing a run on one hit and three walks. He struck out one.
Joshua Koirtyohann got the final two outs.