Staying perfect in the Ninth District, the Washington Post 218 Freshman Red team rolled to an 11-1 win over St. Charles Post 312 Wednesday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Washington’s Red team improved to 10-1 on the season, 3-0 in Ninth District games, with the win.
St. Charles fell to 0-9 on the season with this loss, and a defeat to the Post 218 Freshman Navy team on the same night.
Washington opened scoring with two runs in the bottom of the first and blew the game open with an eight-run third inning.
St. Charles scored its run in the fourth, but Post 218 scored in the bottom of the fifth to end the game on the run rule.
Post 218 outhit St. Charles, 8-1. Post 312 made five of the game’s six errors.
Andrew Elbert pitched the first three innings, earning the win while striking out six.
Raymond Downey tossed the final 1.2 innings, allowing a run on one hit. He struck out one.
“Again, pitching was the key to the game,” Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann said. “No walks will always leave your team in a good position to win, and that’s what Andrew and Raymond did.”
Eight different Washington batters had hits. Ben Nieder doubled while Will Weber, Jacob Schroeder, Lane Mallinckrodt, Ben Gelinas, Elbert, Joshua Koirtyohann and AJ Buehrlen singled.
“Ben is back from Borgia’s state run,” Kopmann said. “He should add some depth for the rest of the season.”
Mallinckrodt, Elbert and Colton Warnecke walked.
Elbert and Henry Zeitzmann were hit by pitches.
Schroeder stole three bases. Max Borgerding swiped two and Buehrlen and Mallinckrodt each had one steal.
Mallinckrodt scored twice. Weber, Schroeder, Borgerding, Gelinas, Zeitzmann, Nieder, Koirtyohann, Nakai Scott and Buehrlen scored once.
Nieder and Koirtyohann both drove in two runs. Schroeder, Mallinckrodt, Gelinas, Elbert and Buehrlen drove in one run apiece.
Washington hosts a four-team Game 7 Tournament starting Saturday. Both Post 218 Freshman teams are playing in the event along with the Edwardsville Spikes and 15U Tribe - Thomas.