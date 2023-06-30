Nailing down a one-hit shutout win over Hannibal Post 55 Sunday, the Washington Post 218 Freshman Red team sealed the Ninth District regular season title and the top seed for the upcoming Ninth District Tournament.
Washington (14-4, 8-0) shut out Hannibal Post 55, 10-0, in five innings.
Post 218 has two more games to play, but nobody can catch the Red team. Union Post 297, currently second, has three league losses.
Post 218 plays Tuesday at home against St. Charles Post 312 at 6 p.m.
Wednesday against Washington Post 218 Navy at 6 p.m.
In Sunday’s home league game against Hannibal, 10-1.
Andrew Elbert and Ben Gelinas combined for a one-hit shutout.
Elbert went three innings, allowing the hit and walking one. He struck out a pair.
Gelinas hit a batter in two innings, but struck out three.
“We’re trying to get all our pitchers some mound time and stay sharp to get ready for a district run,” Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann said.
Washington took care of the offense early, scoring twice in the first, three times in the third and five times in the fourth inning.
Offensively, Josh Koirtyohann led the way with three hits, including a double.
Will Weber, Ben Gelinas and Raymond Downey all had two hits. Gelinas doubled.
Elbert and Nakai Scott also doubled.
Lane Mallinckrodt, Joseph Downey, Nick Hackmann and Jack Hackmann singled.
Weber, Scott and Nick Hackmann drew walks. Ben Nieder was hit by a pitch.
Raymond Downey and Nieder each stole three bases. Gelinas and Scott stole two bases apiece. Koirtyohann and Mallinckrodt each had one steal.
Gelinas and Scott both scored twice. Mallinckrodt, Elbert, Koirtyohann, Nieder, Raymond Downey and Jack Hackmann scored once.
Koirtyohann drove in two runs. Joseph Downey, Gelinas, Elbert, Scott and Raymond Downey each had one RBI.
“This was the best we hit as a team all year getting 15 hits,” Kopmann said. It was another errorless game by our defense. Seems like everybody’s making plays, which really helps our pitching staff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.