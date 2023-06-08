One team continued its blistering hot offensive pace Sunday at C&H Ballpark.
And, that was the Washington Post 218 Freshman Red team, which won a 14-2 semifinal game over the Midland Bandits 15U Scout 1 team at C&H Ballpark in the G7 High School Series No. 1 (15U).
“Andrew Elbert continued his good pitching, going all three innings,” Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann said. “Ben Gelinas was 3-3 with three RBIs to lead the hitters, followed by Andrew Elbert’s two hits.”
Washington, a 16-11 winner over the Bandits Saturday in pool play, got a second shot at the Midland team Saturday in the semifinals. The Bandits beat their sibling team in the opening round of bracket play, 6-5.
Post 218 needed three innings to knock out Midland’s No. 1 team this time.
The Bandits struck first, scoring one run in the top of the first. Washington pushed three runs across the plate in the bottom of the first and added four runs in the second.
After Midland scored its final run, Post 218 scored seven times in the bottom of the third to finish it early.
Elbert allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks. He struck out two.
Gelinas had three hits, including a double.
Henry Zeitzmann tripled while Lane Mallinckrodt and Will Weber doubled.
Elbert, Joshua Koirtyohann, AJ Buehrlen and Raymond Downey drew walks. Downey also was hit by a pitch.
Gelinas and Weber each stole two bases. Max Borgerding and Elbert had one steal apiece.
Weber and Gelinas each scored three runs. Mallinckrodt and Downey scored twice. Elbert, Koirtyohann, Buehrlen and Borgerding scored once.
Mallinckrodt, Gelinas and Zeitzmann each drove in three runs. Weber had two RBIs.
The win put Washington into the championship game against Rawlings Tigers - Rallo.