The question of whether the Washington Post 218 Freshman Red team would be ready for its turn in the Ninth District Tournament was answered quickly Thursday in Elsberry.
Washington (17-4) scored five times in the bottom of the first and never looked back in a 17-1 win over Hannibal Post 55 (6-9) in the winners’ bracket semifinals.
Post 218 erased all doubt in advancing to Friday’s winners’ bracket final against host Elsberry Post 226 with a 12-run second inning.
Hannibal scored its run in the top of the third, but it wasn’t enough to continue the game, which ended on the run rule.
Two Washington pitchers combined for a no-hitter in the game. Andrew Elbert pitched the first two innings, walking one and striking out four.
Colton Warnecke tossed the third frame, giving up a run on four walks while striking out three.
Offensively, Ben Gelinas and Josh Koirtyohann each had two hits. Gelinas doubled.
Lane Mallinckrodt, Ben Nieder and Nakai Scott singled.
Will Weber and Elbert both walked twice. Mallinckrodt, Gelinas, Henry Zeitzmann and Raymond Downey walked once.
Zeitzmann was hit by a pitch.
Nieder, Scott and Weber stole two bases apiece. Mallinckrodt and Jacob Schroeder each had one steal.
Gelinas and Zeitzmann scored three runs apiece. Weber, Schroeder, Mallinckrodt, Koirtyohann and Nieder scored twice. Downey scored once.
Mallinckrodt, Gelinas, Koirtyohann and Nieder all had two RBIs. Weber, Zeitzmann and Scott drove in one run apiece.
Hannibal, which was eliminated in the next game by Post 218 Navy, used three pitchers in the game, Jayden Shuman, Paden Olson and Jay Arnold.
Connor Bartz, Zayden Johnson and Cole Baxter drew walks.
The tournament continues Friday with Post 218 Red playing Elsberry at 6 p.m. The loser plays Post 218 Navy at 8 p.m.
The championship series starts Saturday at 3 p.m. with the if-needed game after that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.