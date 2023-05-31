Washington’s younger Freshman Legion team is picking up fast experience.
Post 218 Navy (3-7) played four games Saturday and Sunday at the St. Charles Tournament, winning once.
In the games, Washington:
• Lost Saturday to St. Charles, 10-7.
• Lost Saturday to St. Louis Eagles McGhee, 17-6.
• Won Sunday over Elsberry Post 226, 11-3.
• Lost Sunday to St. Louis Eagles McGhee, 25-1.
“St. Charles Post 312 and Tom Rhoads put on a great tournament,” Washington Manager Kerry Mallinckrodt said. “It was wood bat which was a great experience for our boys. We were happy to be a part of it.”
In the win, Washington led Elsberry going into the seventh, 4-3, before adding seven runs in the top of the inning.
“I was happy with the way we played against St. Charles and Elsberry, who are in our district,” Mallinckrodt said.
Each side had seven hits. Elsberry made six errors to Washington’s five.
Trevor Hinten started on the hill for Post 218 and went three innings, allowing three hits while striking out three.
Caleb Matchell pitched three innings, allowing three unearned runs on three hits and a walk. He struck out three.
Kolvy Mades pitched one inning, allowing a hit, a walk and a hit batter.
Robert “Cash” Chartrand led Post 218 with three singles.
Jeremiah Bollmann, Hinten, Mades and Lucas Howell each had one hit.
Bollmann drew three walks. Chartrand, Braxton Schuetz, Evan Mallinckrodt and Mades walked once.
Bollmann scored four runs. Chartrand, Matchell, Hinten, Mades, Quinton Nowak, Howell and Kaleb Dobsch scored once.
Chartrand, Matchell, Schuetz, Mades and Howell each drove in two runs.
Against St. Charles, Gus Schrader pitched four innings against St. Charles and took the loss. Of the seven runs he allowed, only three were earned. In four innings, he gave up three hits and five walks while striking out seven.
Also in that game, Chartrand and Matchell doubled.
Bollmann stole three bases. Chartrand, Hinten and Matchell each swiped one base. Bollmann also walked twice.
In the Saturday game against the Eagles, Bollmann and Matchell each had two hits. Bollmann and Schuetz doubled. Bollmann stole a base.
In the final game, Hinten had Washington’s lone hit and drove in the run.
Schrader walked and scored. Chartrand also walked.
“Unfortunately we ran up against the St. Louis Eagles twice,” Mallinckrodt said. “They were a great club team from St Louis that travels around the country playing ball.”
The Post 218 Freshman Navy team returns to action, hosting Union Post 297 at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field starting at 6 p.m.
“We had to be mindful of our pitch counts over the weekend with our district game against Union on Tuesday,” Mallinckrodt said.
Union will play the Washington Post 218 Freshman Red team after this game.
“Our boys are learning and having fun,” Mallinckrodt said. “I’m really looking forward to our play in the Ninth District.”
The Navy team will host Elsberry Post 226 Schafer Wednesday starting at 6 p.m.
