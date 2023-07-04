Thanks to an 11-2 win Tuesday at Blanchette Park, the Washington Post 218 Freshman Navy team took a two-game winning streak into its regular-season finale Wednesday.
“I am happy with the way the boys have been playing and hopefully we are hitting our stride at the right time,” Post 218 Navy Manager Kerry Mallinckrodt said.
Post 218 Freshman Navy (11-16, 5-4) played its sibling team, Washington Post 218 Freshman Red, at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, to end the regular season.
While Post 218 Freshman Red already has sewn up the Ninth District regular-season title and the top seed for the upcoming district tournament, Post 218 Navy still was playing for seed position.
In the St. Charles game, Post 218 Freshman Navy opened with two runs in the top of the first.
St. Charles chipped back with a run in the second, but Post 218 scored once in the third, twice in the fourth, once in the sixth and five times in the seventh.
The final Post 312 run came in the bottom of the seventh.
Post 218 outhit St. Charles, 10-5. St. Charles made two errors to Washington’s one.
Lucas Howell was the winning pitcher, going four innings while allowing one run on two hits and three walks. He struck out three.
“We played another clean defensive game behind Lucas Howell and were able to get the victory,” Mallinckrodt said.
Gus Schrader pitched the final three innings, allowing a run on three hits. He struck out one.
Robert “Cash” Chartrand led the Post 218 offense with three hits.
Jeremiah Bollmann had two hits, a double and a triple.
“The top of our lineup continues to produce,” Mallinckrodt said. “Jeremiah and Cash both had great games offensively.”
Andrew Koirtyohann also had two hits.
Quinton Nowak doubled. Ethan Leesmann and Evan Mallinckrodt added singles.
Six of the 10 hits, and six of the 11 runs, came from the top three spots in the order (Leesmann, Bollmann and Chartrand).
Clay Kelley and Kolvy Mades both walked twice. Koirtyohann and Graham Coleman walked once.
Caleb Matchell was hit by pitches twice. Leesmann was hit once.
Evan Mallinckrodt and Chartrand both stole two bases. Nowak, Bollmann, Matchell and Leesmann each had one steal.
Leesmann, Bollmann, Chartrand and Nowak all scored twice. Koirtyohann, Matchell and Coleman scored once.
Bollmann drove in two. Evan Mallinckrodt and Nowak each had one RBI.
Post 218 stranded nine runners.
For St. Charles, Jackson Besselman and Dylan Schoene both doubled.
Jacob Lickenbrock, Aaron Reebeck and Aiden Niffen singled.
Schoene and Besselman scored the runs. Reebeck and Niffen recorded the RBIs.
Wyatt Savory, Besselman and Reebeck pitched for Post 312.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.