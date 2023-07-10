Three days can make a considerable difference.
Washington Post 218 Freshman Navy (13-18) eliminated Hannibal Post 55 (6-10) Thursday in the Ninth District Tournament losers’ bracket in Elsberry, 15-1.
That game was just three days after Hannibal beat Post 218 Navy in the opening round Monday, 7-3.
“Over the past few days our team seems to be clicking at just the right time,” Post 218 Navy Manager Kerry Mallinckrodt said.
Washington, the fourth seed, became one of the final three teams left in the tournament with the win.
Post 218 Navy plays the loser of Friday’s 6 p.m. game between top-seeded Washington Post 218 Red and No. 2 Elsberry Post 226 Red Friday at 8 p.m. The winner moves to play in Saturday’s 3 p.m. championship series.
Taking a page from the older Post 218 team’s playbook, the Navy team came out and set the tone early.
“Our bats came alive tonight, we were able to put up 11 runs in the first inning and never looked back,” Mallinckrodt said.
After scoring 11 runs in the first, Post 218 added four more runs in the second.
Hannibal scored a run in the third, denying Post 218 from being able to end the game in three innings, but Washington won in five.
Post 218 outhit Hannibal, 13-5. Post 55 made three errors to Washington’s two.
Three pitchers contributed to the win.
Trevor Hinten tossed the first inning, allowing two hits while striking out one.
Lucas Howell pitched two innings, allowing one run on two hits, a walk and a hit batter.
Zach Sloan pitched the last two innings, allowing a hit, a walk and striking out one.
Robert Chartrand led Post 218 offensively with three hits, including two doubles.
Jeremiah Bollmann and Caleb Matchell both ended with two hits. Bollmann tripled.
Ethan Leesmann, Howell, Quinton Nowak, Kolvy Mades, Evan Mallinckrodt and Owen Tod singled.
Hinten walked twice. Bollmann, Chartrand and Andrew Koirtyohann walked once.
Leesmann stole two bases. Mades and Chartrand each had one steal.
Bollmann and Chartrand both crossed the plate three times. Hinten and Mallinckrodt scored two runs apiece.
Leesmann, Matchell, Nowak, Koirtyohann and Tod each scored once.
Chartrand and Mallinckrodt both drove in two runs. Leesmann, Bollmann, Hinten, Howell, Matchell, Nowak, Koirtyohann and Tod had one RBI apiece.
Hannibal used three pitchers, Connor Bartz, Ace Harper and Cole Baxter.
Elijah Miller, Keegan Doughtery, Baxter, Paden Olson and Julien English all singled.
Leighton Hudson and Bartz walked.
Raymond Walter scored the run and Doughtery drove him in.
