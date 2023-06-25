Trevor Hinten scattered five hits and a walk while striking out 11 to help the Washington Post 218 Navy team split its season series with Union, 3-0.
“This was a very nice win for us,” Post 218 Manager Kerry Mallinckrodt said. “I was proud of the boys.”
Washington (8-15, 2-4) backed up Hinten’s gem with single runs in the first, third and fifth innings.
“Trevor Hinten controlled the game,” Mallinckrodt said. “He had 11 strikeouts, which is very impressive.”
Union (6-4, 6-5) used two pitchers in the game. Lane Miller went 4.2 innings in a starting role and suffered the loss. He allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits, four walks and two hit batters. Miller struck out six.
Masin Clark pitched 2.1 innings, allowing a hit.
Braxton Schuetz had two hits, including a double, to lead the Washington offense.
Robert Chartrand, Caleb Matchell, Owen Tod and Graham Coleman each singled.
Ethan Leesmann and Hinten both walked twice.
Schuetz and Jeremiah Bollmann were hit by pitches.
Leesmann stole two bases. Coleman, Quinton Nowak and Matchell each stole one base.
Leesmann, Chartrand and Schuetz scored the runs.
Chartrand and Tod each had an RBI.
“Our defense played very well,” Mallinckrodt said. “We played a good, clean baseball game.”
For Union, Chase Manhart, Aidan Curnutte, Logan Calkins, Blake DeWitt and Colten Flotte singled.
Karter Wideman and Flotte each stole a base.
“We hope to take some momentum from this one into our upcoming stretch of district games,” Mallinckrodt said.
