Of the other 16 teams the Washington Post 218 Freshman Navy team could meet in the I-70 Showdown Silver Bracket, the team ended up playing a Saturday foe Sunday in bracket play.
And, for the second day in a row, Post 218 Navy prevailed, defeating Adidas Athletics Wilson 14U, 7-6.
“This was an exciting one for us and we were able to get the job done in a close game,” Post 218 Navy Manager Kerry Mallinckrodt said.
The win put Post 218 (5-10) into the Silver Bracket semifinals.
Washington defeated Adidas Athletics Wilson 14U Saturday during pool play, 6-3, but this time, the final was much closer.
Washington opened with a run in the bottom of the first, but the Wilson team tied it in the top of the second.
Both teams scored twice in the third.
Washington nudged ahead with a run in the fourth and two more in the fifth, but Adidas Athletics tied it with three runs in the top of the sixth.
Washington won it with a run in the bottom of the seventh.
Braxton Schuetz hit a double to center field with one out, scoring Jeremiah Bollmann with the winning run.
Schuetz had two of Washington’s five hits.
“Braxton Schuetz came up with the big walk-off hit. It was neat to see the excitement of our boys,” Mallinckrodt said.
Ethan Leesmann, Robert “Cash” Chartrand and Evan Mallinckrodt singled.
Bollmann and Schuetz both walked twice. Leesmann, Owen Tod and Quinton Nowak each walked once.
Andrew Koirtyohann and Chartrand were hit by pitches.
Leesmann and Bollmann both stole two bases. Nowak had one steal.
Bollmann crossed the plate three times. Leesmann scored twice. Chartrand and Nowak both scored once.
Schuetz had two RBIs. Chartrand, Caleb Matchell, Tod and Mallinckrodt each drove in one run.
Lucas Howell started on the hill and pitched 4.1 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits, four walks and a hit batter. Howell struck out six.
“Lucas Howell did what we asked of him, as usual,” Mallinckrodt said.
Matchell went 1.2 innings, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks. He struck out one.
Gus Schrader went one inning, hitting one batter and striking out one.
“Gus Schrader came into the tight ballgame and pitched strikes,” Mallinckrodt said.