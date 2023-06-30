Washington Post 218 Freshman Navy found just enough left in the tank Sunday to pull out a win.
Post 218 (10-16, 4-4) defeated Hannibal Post 55 (2-6), 11-10.
Updated: June 30, 2023 @ 9:09 pm
“While we made this game a little too exciting, it was a good win and showed the character of the boys to come back and win in the bottom of the seventh with their backs against the wall,” Post 218 Navy Manager Kerry Mallinckrodt said.
Post 218 led this game at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field comfortably most of the way. It was 1-0 after an inning and 6-0 through three.
Hannibal started to chip back with a run in the fourth. Both teams scored twice in the fifth and once in the sixth.
Hannibal ripped out a six-run inning in the seventh to grab a 10-9 advantage, but Washington came back with two to win it in the bottom of the inning.
“Kaleb Dobsch had a huge sacrifice bunt to set up the winning run,” Mallinckrodt said.
Each side had 10 hits. Hannibal made three errors to Washington’s two.
“It was good that we were able to get our bats going in this game,” Mallinckrodt said.
Jeremiah Bollmann and Braxton Schuetz each had two hits.
Andrew Koirtyohann doubled. Robert Chartrand, Trevor Hinten, Quinton Nowak and Evan Mallinckrodt singled.
Ethan Leesmann and Hinten both walked twice. Chartrand, Graham Coleman, Owen Tod and Mallinckrodt walked once.
Bollmann and Nowak both stole two bases. Hinten, Chartrand, Tod and Leesmann each had one swipe.
Leesmann, Bollmann and Tod scored two runs apiece. Hinten, Coleman, Caleb Matchell, Nowak and Mallinckrodt each scored once.
Clay Kelley, Chartrand, Hinten, Matchell, Koirtyohann, Nowak, Schuetz and Mallinckrodt each drove in one run.
Hinten started and went five innings on the hill, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits, three walks and two hit batters. He struck out seven.
“Trevor once again did his job,” Mallinckrodt said. “We play confident when he is on the mound.”
Coleman was next, pitching an inning while allowing six runs on six hits, a walk and a hit batter. He struck out one.
Leesmann finished the game, pitching an inning while walking one and striking out one.
