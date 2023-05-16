It’s almost that time again.
American Legion baseball action returns to Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field Friday, May 19, with the start of the Washington Post 218 Freshman Preseason Tournament.
Fans will be seeing double this season with Post 218 fielding two Freshman teams.
Joe Kopmann will lead the Post 218 Red squad while Kerry Mallinckrodt manages the Post 218 Navy team.
Both are in the tournament and lead opposite pools.
The Post 218 Red team is in Pool A along with Chesterfield and Rock Memorial.
Post 218 Navy plays in Pool B with De Soto and Kirkwood.
Action begins Friday, May 19, with a 6 p.m. game between Post 218 Red and Chesterfield. Post 218 Navy then plays Kirkwood in the second game.
Four games are scheduled for Saturday, May 20. Post 218 Red plays Rock Memorial at 11 a.m. Rock Memorial then plays Chesterfield at 1:30 p.m.
Pool B follows with De Soto against Kirkwood at 4 p.m. and De Soto against Post 218 Navy at 6:30 p.m.
Action Sunday, May 21, starts with the consolation game between third-place pool finishers at noon.
The third-place game between the second-place pool finishers is at 2:30 p.m.
The title game will take place at 5 p.m.
