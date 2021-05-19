Summer baseball will be here before you know it — by the end of the week, in fact.
Washington Post 218 hosts its Freshman Invitational Tournament at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field starting Friday.
Pool play is scheduled to take place Friday and Saturday with a championship round Sunday.
Pool A pits Post 218 against De Soto SMCI and Eureka Post 177.
Pool B will feature Union Post 297, Jefferson City Post 5 and Kirkwood Post 156.
Friday’s games begin at 6 p.m. with a Union-Kirkwood matchup, followed by Washington versus Eureka.
Saturday’s action kicks off at 11 a.m., and Sunday’s finals start at noon.