Scoring four times in the bottom of the sixth and holding on in the seventh, Kirkwood Post 156 kicked the Washington Post 218 Freshman team into the Missouri State Tournament losers’ bracket Wednesday, 7-4.
“We’ll try to get back at it Friday and see what we’ve got going,” Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann said. “We’ll have Reagan Kandlbinder on the mound and go from there.”
Post 218 (24-7-1) received a bye in the opening round of the losers’ bracket Thursday due to Gladstone Post 626 withdrawing from the tournament. Post 218 will play Eureka Post 177 Friday at 5:30 p.m.
“There’s a blessing that we don’t have to waste any pitching,” Kopmann said. “We would rather be playing, though.”
Jefferson City Post 5 then plays Ste. Genevieve Post 150 at 7:30 p.m.
Winners of those two games play each other Saturday at 1:30 p.m. The winner of that game plays again at 4 p.m.
The winners’ bracket final consists of Kirkwood Post 156 and Jackson Post 158. That will be played Saturday at 11 a.m.
The championship series now will be Sunday starting at 1 p.m.
Kirkwood led for most of the game at the Ballwin Athletic Association complex. Post 218 scored a run in the top of the first, but Kirkwood took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of that inning.
“It always hurts when you walk the leadoff batter, no matter where you’re at,” Kopmann said.
Washington chipped back, scoring single runs in the fourth and fifth to tie it.
However, Washington got into a jam in the bottom of the sixth. By the time Post 218 could finish the frame, Kirkwood had added four runs.
“We just imploded a little bit,” Kopmann said. “They got some hits on us, including a triple.”
Washington made its own rally in the top of the seventh, but the game ended after one run had scored.
“We came back with a run and made it a little more interesting,” Kopmann said. “We couldn’t get the big hit there. We’ll come back Friday and try to do it again.”
Kirkwood outhit Washington in the game, 8-7. Neither team was saddled with any fielding errors.
Kirkwood made the more spectacular plays. Center fielder Adler Crask and left fielder Billy Albus both made two hit-saving catches.
“The outfield was big, and they were playing us deep,” Kopmann said. “A couple of our boys hit the ball harder than they have all year, and they just ran out and got them. It’s terrible to say that the hardest balls a couple of our boys hit all year were caught. They had some good outfielders to go and get it, too.”
Kirkwood also cut down three Post 218 runners going for third base in the first four innings.
“Our base-running was a little bit of an issue early in the game,” Kopmann said. “Coach Jack Kopmann said he might have gotten a little antsy with trying to move up runners. If we didn’t get three guys thrown out, it might have been a little different game. It was a big pick-me-up on the other side for Kirkwood to throw out three guys on the bases. It was a tough break for us.”
Washington came through with some big fielding plays of its own with Justin Mort’s leaping grab in right field, ending the bottom of the fourth, being the most spectacular. That came with a runner on third base.
Kaden Patke started on the hill for Post 218 and lasted four innings. He allowed three runs on five hits and one walk.
Drew Eckhoff took the loss. He threw two innings, allowing four runs on three hits and two walks. Eckhoff struck out one.
Brennan Rae started for Kirkwood and was the winning pitcher. He allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks. Rae fanned six.
“Kirkwood came out with a fastball pitcher, and we didn’t seem to be able to catch up with him after that first inning,” Kopmann said.
Simon Poole got the save, striking out one in the seventh.
Seven different Washington players contributed hits. Eckhoff and Ryan Kassebaum doubled. Noah Hendrickson, Reagan Kandlbinder, Mort, Jack Dunard and William Hoer singled.
Hendrickson and Mort drew walks.
Sam Strubberg contributed a sacrifice bunt.
Tyler Kromer stole two bases. Hoer and Kandlbinder each had one steal.
Kromer, a courtesy runner, scored twice. Mort and Eckhoff scored once.
Kassebaum and Eckhoff each had one RBI.
For Post 156, Crask and Poole each had two hits. Poole doubled.
Evan Pierce tripled in the bottom of the sixth.
Rae, Joey Kelley and Doug Fielder singled.
Albus, Crask and Kelley walked.
Rae stole a base, the only swipe in three attempts by Post 156.
Albus, Crask, Rae, Poole, Kelley, Pierce Sturgeon and Keegan Leesman scored the runs.
Pierce drove in two runs. Rae, Poole, Kelley, Fielder and Sturgeon had one RBI apiece.