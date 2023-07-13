The Post 218 Juniors made sure the “if needed” game was a necessity at the end of the Ninth District Tournament Saturday.
Washington Post 218 (19-8) knocked off the winners’ bracket survivors, Union Post 297 (12-4-1), in the first game of the tournament’s championship round, 9-2, extending the tournament for another game.
The win for Post 218 came two days after a 5-0 loss to Union in the winners’ bracket final.
“We knew that we would have to bring the type of intensity that Union brought Thursday night and the boys did that,” Post 218 Manager Eric Voelkerding said. “We are proud of the boys. They are able to turn the page if a game doesn’t go the way you want it and they come back strong.”
Post 218 used a combination of Drew Eckhoff and Jack Dunard on the mound to secure the win and jumped out to an early advantage with three runs in the top of the second inning and five more in the third.
Washington added a ninth unanswered run in the top of the sixth inning, but fell short of earning an early conclusion.
Post 297 pushed its way onto the scoreboard in the bottom of the seventh inning with a pair of runs.
“You make errors and let a good team get momentum and have opportunities to score, they’re going to do it,” Post 297 Manager Drew Reed said. “That’s how it worked out. That’s a good ball club and if you give it, they’re going to take it.”
Post 297 committed just one error in the contest, compared to two for Post 218. However, Union pitching issued a combined 10 free bases with nine walks and one hit batter, which played a key role in the two early Post 218 rallies.
Washington’s pitching combination held Union to four hits and issued just two walks.
“We’re fortunate with our roster that we have 12 pitchers, so we have a lot of depth,” Voelkerding said. “We had some arms to go where some of these teams don’t have the depth we do.”
Eckhoff allowed no runs on one hit and one walk in three innings of work to earn the win. He struck out two batters.
Dunard pitched four innings in relief and allowed two unearned runs on three hits and a walk, striking out one.
Dunard also played a key role at the plate, going 2-3 with a double and a single while driving in three runs and scoring twice.
“Our (Nos.) 8 and 9 hitters had a great game,” Voelkerding said. “Jack collected three hits and three RBIs and Cohen (Jasper) two hits, two RBIs, and two stolen bases. When the bottom of the lineup can do that, you can be very successful.”
Kaden Patke and Jasper both singled twice. Eckhoff, Justin Mort and Colton Carrier added one single apiece.
Mort drew three walks. Ben Loesing walked twice while Eckhoff, Patke, Ryan Williams and Aaron Keene all earned one free pass.
Colton Lawyer was hit by a pitch.
Loesing scored two runs. Mort, Williams, Lawyer, Braxtyn Frankenberg and Jasper each touched the plate once.
Eckhoff drove in two runs. Patke and Carrier were each credited with an RBI.
Lawyer and Loesing stole one base apiece.
For Post 297, the top two pitching options, Kasey Griffin and Peyton Hall, were ineligible to pitch due to mandatory rest from hitting the pitch limit earlier in the week. Union thus turned to the combination of Nathan Keith, Alec Coombs and Connor Curnutte to get through Saturday’s first game.
“If the game had been on Sunday, I would have had more arms for sure,” Reed said. “I could have gotten Peyton Hall out there, but (Post 218) would have had some more guys available too. That’s just how tournament ball works out.”
Keith pitched the first two innings, allowing six runs on three hits and five walks. He struck out three.
Coombs lasted three innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks with one strikeout.
Curnutte fired two innings. Though he allowed an inherited runner to score, he was not charged with a run allowed. He struck out one, walked one and allowed one hit.
Post 297 posted four hits with a pair of singles for Curnutte and solo knocks from Ardell Young and Griffin.
Braden Pracht and Curnutte each drew a walk.
Griffin and Pracht scored the two runs and Young was credited with an RBI.
The two teams played an immediate rematch Saturday where Post 218 clinched the tournament title with an 8-6 win.
Both Washington and Union are playing in the Zone 1 Tournament this coming weekend at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
