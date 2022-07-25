Needing something special to force a winner-take-all game in the Missouri Senior Legion Zone 1 Tournament, host Washington Post 218 delivered Thursday afternoon, rolling to a 14-2 win over Jefferson City Post 5 at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field. 

“Sam Turilli was superb and went the distance that gave us the chance to have options in Game 2,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “He was a gamer and did his talking with his arm and his bat, picking up a couple of hits to help his own cause.”