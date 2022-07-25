Needing something special to force a winner-take-all game in the Missouri Senior Legion Zone 1 Tournament, host Washington Post 218 delivered Thursday afternoon, rolling to a 14-2 win over Jefferson City Post 5 at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
“Sam Turilli was superb and went the distance that gave us the chance to have options in Game 2,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “He was a gamer and did his talking with his arm and his bat, picking up a couple of hits to help his own cause.”
Washington (31-6-2) got a complete game from Turilli and supported him offensively with 14 runs on 17 hits.
Post 218 scored in all but one inning, and had four innings of multiple runs.
Washington took a 2-0 lead in the first, doubled it in the second, and went up 6-0 in the fourth. It was 7-0 before Jefferson City (21-2-1) broke up the shutout in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Each team scored once in the sixth and Washington settled the issue with six runs in the top of the seventh.
It was Turilli’s second win of the tournament. He threw three innings in Tuesday’s shutout of Moberly in the opening round.
Turilli was efficient, needing 78 pitches to get through the seven innings. He allowed two runs (one earned) on nine hits, one walk and one hit batter. There were no Jefferson City strikeouts in the game and Washington committed one error.
“We made multiple great plays in the field,” Getsee said. “They’re hard to count, but Sam Paule and Aden Pecka were difference-makers out there for sure. We really had great patience at the plate and kept the line moving. Everyone chipped in again and we really did some damage.”
Meanwhile, Post 218 batters went to work. Paule and Gavin Matchell each had four hits.
Dane Eckhoff closed with three hits.
Turilli and Aden Pecka posted two hits apiece while Ryan Weidle and Tanner McPherson had one hit apiece.
Matchell, McPherson and Weidle doubled.
Jacob Weidle drew two walks. Turilli and Pecka each walked once.
McPherson was hit by pitches twice. Peyton Straatmann also was hit by a pitch.
Turilli stole two bases. Eckhoff and Pecka each had one steal.
Turilli and Eckhoff scored three times. Paule, Matchell and Pecka scored twice. Ryan Weidle and McPherson both scored once.
Ryan Weidle drove in four runs.
Paule and Matchell each had three RBIs. Eckhoff, Pecka and Straatmann drove in one run apiece.
Billy Underwood started for Post 5 and took the loss. He went 3.2 innings, allowing six runs (four earned) on 11 hits and one walk. Underwood struck out three.
Holden Brand pitched three innings, allowing eight runs on six hits, three walks and three hit batters. He struck out three.
Jacob Schulte got the final out.
Nate Roark doubled for Post 5. Blake Gentges, Max Buscher, Nick Jefferies, Cole Peters, Calen Kruger, Jaden Kolb, Trevor Jordan and Luke Cavender singled.
Jordan had the only walk for Jefferson City. Gentges was hit by a pitch.