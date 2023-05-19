It’s not the first time it’s been tried.
But, in 2023, Washington Post 218 will join the ranks of American Legion posts which have sponsored multiple teams in an age group in the same season.
Updated: May 19, 2023 @ 3:51 pm
Post 218 will have two Freshman (A) Legion teams this summer, the Post 218 Red and the Post 218 Navy teams.
In recent years, Union Post 297, Elsberry Post 226, Hannibal Post 55, Festus Post 253 and Jefferson City Post 5 have been organizations which have fielded more than one team at an age level.
The Post 218 Red team is the older of the two.
Joe Kopmann, the incumbent Post 218 Freshman team manager, and his staff, are leading the Red team.
Jack Kopmann, Brian Seitter and Jay Schroeder are serving as Kopmann’s assistants this summer.
The team has six players returning from last year’s 15-13 squad which advanced to the Missouri State Tournament.
Players back are Joshua Koirtyohann, Andrew Elbert, Henry Zeitzmann, Lane Mallinckrodt, Ben Nieder and William Weber.
Nearly all of the players saw action this spring for their respective high schools with eight rostered at Washington High School and eight at St. Francis Borgia.
The Post 218 Red team opened the season with a 13-2 win over the St. Louis Naturals Friday, May 12.
Washington’s second team is the Post 218 Navy squad. Former Post 218 standout Kerry Mallinckrodt is managing the younger team with Gary Tod, Tristan Molitor, Joe Howell and Jason Mades assisting.
While none of the Post 218 Navy players were on high school teams this spring, several did contribute during the season opener, a 6-4 loss to the St. Louis Naturals last week.
Both teams will be in action this weekend in the Post 218 Preseason Tournament at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
The Red team will play in Pool A with Chesterfield and Rock Memorial.
The Navy team is in Pool B with De Soto and Kirkwood.
Both teams play Friday with the Red team taking on Chesterfield at 6 p.m. and the Navy team playing Kirkwood at 8:30 p.m.
In Saturday’s pool action, The Red team plays Rock Memorial at 11 a.m. and the Navy team takes on De Soto at 6:30 p.m.
Both teams will be in action Sunday with the game depending upon where they finish within their pools.
The consolation game for third-place pool teams is at noon. The third-place game for teams placing second in each pool is at 2:30 p.m.
The championship game between pool winners will be played at 5 p.m.
The two teams will play a Ninth District game against each other next Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The two teams follow by hosting Union Post 297 in a doubleheader Tuesday, May 30. The Navy team will play first at 6 p.m.
