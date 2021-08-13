All good things must come to an end.
And the ending for the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team ultimately lasted two days.
Dubuque County, Iowa (12-0), the eventual Mid South Region champion, ousted Post 218 at Duncan Field in Hastings, Nebraska, Sunday, 11-4.
“I think when the smoke clears here, these guys will realize this was one for the ages for our program,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “We were happy that we at least had the opportunity to come out and play in this game.”
The game had been scheduled for Saturday night but was interrupted by thunderstorms in the bottom of the first inning. All present took shelter as lightning flashed overhead, thunder roared and two rounds of hail pelted the facility.
Organizers had hoped to resume around 9:30 p.m., but another storm was in the area, so the game was suspended until Sunday morning.
“It was not the most perfect of circumstances for us, but they were the best of two bad circumstances,” Getsee said. “We had to adjust and give it the best we had. The guys came out and played as good as they could play in that short order and that quick of turn.”
The Iowa champions got a quick restart, scoring twice in the bottom of the first and seven times in the second to take charge, 9-0.
“If we only give up one or two in the second inning, it’s a whole different story,” Getsee said. “It’s not how it shook out. They had that fire and intensity a little more than we did in the early going, and that might have been the difference.”
Getsee knew Post 218 had a massive challenge.
“We faced a good team,” Getsee said. “They had a good arm on the mound, and they could hit the baseball. Sam Turilli pitched great. They didn’t really barrel any balls against him. They just found the holes. We only had one or two miscues in the field, and we were charged with one error.”
Post 218 wasn’t finished. Washington knocked in two runs in the top of the third.
Dubuque County responded with two runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Washington scored the game’s final two runs in the top of the sixth inning.
“With the comeback from 4-1 against Colorado, that certainly was in the back of everybody’s minds,” Getsee said. “We knew nothing was impossible. We just stayed the course and put together as many good at-bats as possible. We got a few and scored some runs. It’s got to come to an end at some point, I guess.”
Dubuque County outhit Post 218, 13-9. Each team was charged with one error. Dubuque County stranded nine runners, and Washington left seven on base.
“We hit the ball pretty hard,” Getsee said. “They just had them more in bunches than we did.”
Turilli got the start for Washington and pitched both days. He went 1.2 innings, allowing nine runs on 10 hits and one walk. He was charged with the loss.
Calvin Straatmann followed, pitching two innings and allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits and three walks.
Logan Dieckman pitched 1.1 innings, allowing a walk and striking out two.
Ethan Etter pitched the sixth inning, walking one and striking out one.
For Dubuque County, Tucker Nauman went the distance for the win. He allowed four runs on nine hits and one walk. Nauman fanned eight.
Dane Eckhoff, Gavin Matchell and Blake Whitlock each had two hits. Whitlock doubled, and Eckhoff tripled.
Turilli and Sam Paule doubled. Dieckman added a single.
Eckhoff drew the lone walk.
Jarrett Hamlett was credited with a sacrifice hit.
Turilli, Eckhoff, Sam Paule and Whitlock scored the runs.
Zac Coulter, Sam Paule, Whitlock and Cody Vondera recorded RBIs.
Sawyer Nauman, Logan Runde and Landon Stoll recorded two hits apiece. Runde doubled.
Aaron Savary and Michael Garrett also doubled.
Cole Smith, Jacob Brosius, Owen Huehergrath and Gavin Guns singled.
Smith drew two walks. Sawyer Nauman, Garrett Kadolph, Guns and Garrett walked once.
Sawyer Nauman and Garrett both scored twice. Smith, Brosius, Huehergrath, Runde, Guns, Stoll and Savary scored once.
Sawyer Nauman, Runde and Stoll drove in two runs apiece. Smith, Guns, Savary and Garrett each had one RBI.
Post 218 ended its season with a 24-14 record and the Missouri state championship. It was Washington’s fourth state title at the level, following the titles earned in 1957, 1989 and 2012.