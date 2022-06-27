Efficiency was the watchword Tuesday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
In a fast-moving Ninth District Senior Legion baseball game, host Washington Post 218 held off Pacific Post 320, 4-2.
“It was a clean game on both sides and very efficient by both pitchers,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “Happy to come away with a win against a solid, well-coached team like Pacific.”
Pacific Manager Ryan Carter said his team made more mistakes than Washington did.
“Tuesday’s game was definitely a pitchers’ duel that came down to who would make the most mistakes, and unfortunately that was us,” Carter said. “We had some key errors that led to runs for Washington and that was pretty much the ball game.”
Washington (13-4-1, 6-0) got another complete game from Morgan Copeland. He needed 66 pitches to finish the seven innings. He allowed two unearned runs on six hits while striking out five.
“Morgan Copeland is just as solid as they come on the mound,” Getsee said. “He picked up his fourth win, throwing 80 percent strikes and got a complete game with 66 pitches. He has command of all of his pitches, throws them for strikes as needed and really puts the burden on his opponents. They really only had one hard hit ball all night and he didn’t give up an earned run.”
Pacific (3-7, 2-5) also got a complete game from Weston Kulick. He used 91 pitches while allowing four runs (three earned) on eight hits, one walk and a hit batter. He struck out two.
“Offensively, we had to get a little creative against their guy, Weston Kulick,” Getsee said. “We saw him at the showcase and knew he’s good, and he showed it in this game. We had to grind out some timely hitting and bunting to plate the four runs we needed for the win.”
Nobody scored more than a run at a time. Each side scored once in the first. Washington went up, 2-1, in the bottom of the second. Pacific briefly tied it in the fourth, but Washington retook the lead in the bottom of that inning. Post 218 added its final run in the bottom of the fifth.
“I was happy with our approach at the plate from the first through the fourth innings, and then we got away from that approach,” Carter said. “We were making solid contact for the most part, but hitting right at defenders, unfortunately.”
Washington outhit Pacific, 8-6. Pacific made two errors to Washington’s one.
All of the hits were singles.
Two players, Washington’s Ryan Weidle and Cody Vondera, had two hits apiece.
Aden Pecka, Gavin Matchell, Dane Eckhoff and Drew Bunge each had one hit.
“Cody Vondera had two bunt singles and Ryan Weidle took some great at-bats going opposite field,” Getsee said. “Dane Eckhoff executed a perfect hit-and-run and Sam Turilli came up big with an RBI as well.”
For Pacific, Cole Hansmann, Kulick, Matt Reincke, Andrew Payne, Wes Branson and Noah Carrico each had one hit.
Washington’s Bunge drew the game’s only walk. Hanon Jarvis of Post 218 was hit by a pitch.
Sam Turilli stole two bases for Washington. Vondera, Weidle and Pecka each had one steal.
Weidle scored twice while Pecka and Jarvis each scored once.
Turilli and Vondera drove in one run apiece.
Pacific’s runs were scored by Hansmann and Reincke.