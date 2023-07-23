With his drive clearing the center field fence between the 354-foot mark and the flag pole, Gavin Matchell helped to lift the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team into the Zone 1 Tournament championship game Tuesday.

Matchell’s two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth lifted Post 218 (31-1) to an 8-6 victory over Pacific Post 320 (18-6) at Rotary Recreational Complex, moving Washington to the championship series and giving the host team a berth in next week’s state tournament in Sedalia.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.