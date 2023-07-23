With his drive clearing the center field fence between the 354-foot mark and the flag pole, Gavin Matchell helped to lift the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team into the Zone 1 Tournament championship game Tuesday.
Matchell’s two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth lifted Post 218 (31-1) to an 8-6 victory over Pacific Post 320 (18-6) at Rotary Recreational Complex, moving Washington to the championship series and giving the host team a berth in next week’s state tournament in Sedalia.
“Gavin Matchell’s two run bomb to center gave us what we had been working for and punched our ticket to Sedalia,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “Gavin has been steady for three years of Senior Legion baseball and it was a moment he will not forget I’m sure.”
Pacific gave Post 218 all it could handle in the game.
“What a great baseball game,” Pacific Manager Clint Meyer said. “All of our games against Washington this season have been great games.”
Post 320 came out in the top of the first and took advantage of an error and hit batter to blitz the host. Pacific scored three runs in the top of the first.
“Our boys came out ready to go and we were able to get a lead early,” Meyer said. “We were able to take advantage of an error and a hit batter in the first inning and score three runs. When you’re playing a team like Washington, you have to take advantage of any opportunities you get.”
Getsee said Pacific was ready from the first pitch.
“They came out with high intensity and rocked us back for a minute,” Getsee said.
Post 218 rallied for two runs in the bottom of the first, but Pacific extended the lead with two runs in the top of the second.
Each team scored once in the third, leaving the game at 6-4 going to the fourth inning.
Post 218 continued to chip back, scoring once in the fourth before tying it in the fifth on an RBI single by Aden Pecka to right field.
“Our offense did a very good job against Mason Snider, running his pitch count up and pushing him out of the game,” Getsee said. “We were patient and disciplined at the plate and had to chip away at their early lead. We eventually caught up with Anthony Broeker’s great pitching and a steady peck on offense. Putting up numbers in just about every frame was key for us.”
Post 218 stranded two more runners in scoring position in that frame. Both teams had chances in regulation to move ahead, but the score remained tied until Matchell stepped up with one out and Jacob Weidle on base in the bottom of the eighth.
Matchell’s shot didn’t clear the center field fence by much. Center fielder Andrew Payne gave chase and reached over the fence, but it was gone and Post 218 had its win.
“He’s friends with a lot of those guys from Pacific and I’m sure he’ll get a chance to reminisce about it later in life,” Getsee said. “Just a cool moment for him and our team.”
Pacific moved into Wednesday’s losers’ bracket final against Moberly Post 6 (22-9), a 4-2 winner over Jefferson City Post 5 (7-11) in the other game Tuesday.
Neither starting pitcher figured in the decision.
Tanner McPherson tossed the first two innings for Washington, allowing five runs (four earned) on four hits, one walk and two hit batters.
“Tanner McPherson started for us, but Pacific jumped on him early,” Getsee said. “Tanner has been a rock for us all year and he’ll get another chance down the line.”
Snider lasted 4.2 innings before nearing his maximum pitch count, allowing six runs on nine hits and five walks. He struck out two.
“Mason Snider got the start and pitched fairly well, going 4.2 innings,” Meyer said.
Broeker took over for Post 218 and earned the win. Over six innings, he allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out five.
“Anthony Broeker picked a great time to pitch his finest game for us,” Getsee said. “He came in relief and went the distance, pitching six strong innings and keeping a blood-thirsty Pacific team at bay. We played great defense behind him.”
Xavian Cox suffered the loss, going 2.2 innings while allowing two runs on two hits, one walk and one hit batter. He struck out two.
“Xavian Cox finished the game for us,” Meyer said. “He held them scoreless in the sixth and seventh innings, giving us opportunities. I thought Xavian pitched well, Gavin was just able to go down and get a hold of a well-placed ball that was down in the zone to walk it off for them.”
Matchell was Post 218’s leading hitter with three in the game, including the home run. He also doubled.
Kannon Hibbs hit a pair of doubles. He also played three of the four infield positions in the game, starting at third before moving to second, and finally shortstop.
Reagan Kandlbinder and Sam Paule both doubled.
McPherson, Will Mentz, Broeker and Pecka singled.
Jacob Weidle walked twice. Paule, Hibbs, McPherson and Pecka walked once.
Noah Hendrickson was hit by a pitch.
Paule and Pecka stole bases.
Weidle, Matchell and Hibbs scored twice. Paule and Mentz scored once.
Matchell drove in three runs. Kandlbinder, McPherson, Mentz, Broeker and Pecka each had one RBI.
“The rest of the offense was steady and just kept grinding to the finish line,” Getsee said. “Matchell and Kannon Hibbs had multiple hits, but the rest of our 11 hits were spread out between the lineup and that is a great sign.”
Leadoff batter Trevor Klund had two hits for Pacific.
Payne, Matt Reincke and Weston Kulick doubled.
Snider singled.
Ayden Biedenstein drew all three of Pacific’s walks.
Ethan Simpson was hit by pitches twice.
Klund, Simpson, Payne, Cox, Kulick and Reincke each scored once for Pacific.
Snider drove in two runs. Klund, Payne and Reincke each had one RBI.
Getsee said the Post 218 defense came up with some big plays.
“Tanner started a 5-4-3 double play and Aden Pecka tracked down some tough balls in the outfield,” Getsee said.
